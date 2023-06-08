The Canberra Times
'Absolute confidence,' Albanese backs senior minister, Katy Gallagher, after Higgins-Sharaz texts

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 11:22am
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Anthony Albanese has declared he has "absolute confidence" in senior minister Katy Gallagher in the wake of claims that Brittany Higgins and partner David Sharaz had contact with senior Labor politicians before her rape claim was made public.

