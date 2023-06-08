ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has backed Ollie Sapsford to step up in Corey Toole's absence on Saturday night.
The speedster was ruled out of the team's must-win quarter-final against the Wellington Hurricanes. Sapsford will start on the wing in his place.
Toole picked up an ankle injury in last week's win over the Melbourne Rebels. The victory secured the Brumbies a home final at Canberra Stadium this Saturday.
The 23-year-old's absence is a major blow for ACT, as Toole is emerging as a future Wallaby in his first season of Super Rugby and developing a reputation as the fastest player in the competition.
The winger has scored nine tries this year and Larkham said he was disappointed to miss a sudden-death clash.
"He was really close," Larkham said. "He's going through rehab at the moment and the smart play is to give him another week. There's no guarantees he'd be able to get through the 80 minutes.
"It's pretty tough for any of the guys to miss out on this game. Our preparation has been really good and for Corey in particular, he's a guy that's played just about every game. Andy Muirhead has played every game and those guys have had outstanding seasons, so it's tough for Corey to miss out on this game and likewise the other guys that have missed out."
Sapsford's shift to the wing means Tamati Tua will step into the No.12 jumper and he will play outside flyhalf Jack Debreczeni. The playmaker retains his starting role on Saturday, with Noah Lolesio to make his return from a concussion on the bench.
Up front, James Slipper and Lachlan Lonergan return to the front row, with Sefo Kautai named in place of injured skipper Allan Alaalatoa.
Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville will partner in the second row and Larkham has named a formidable backrow of Pete Samu, Jahrome Brown and Rob Valetini.
The Hurricanes have named a deep squad for the quarter-final. ACT junior Tyrel Lomax is set for his 50th match. Captain Ardie Savea will line up at openside flanker, with Jordie Barrett at inside centre.
Larkham has placed a premium on developing combinations throughout the season and he's confident that will pay off for Sapsford and Debreczeni.
"When you look through the season we've had Noah and [Nic White] start most games with Jack and Ryan [Lonergan] closing out the games," Larkham said.
"We've switched it up a few times, so this is an opportunity now for Whitey and Jack to start the game and Ryan and Noah to finish the game.
"We've been building for this all year. We've certainly had the combinations throughout the year and it's been these four guys that have been starting and finishing for us all year."
Brumbies: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Sefo Kautai, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White (c), 10. Jack Debreczeni, 11. Ollie Sapsford, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright
REPLACEMENTS
16. Connal McInerney, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Rhys van Nek, 19. Tom Hooper, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Jesse Mogg
Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Dane Coles 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. James Blackwell 5. Caleb Delany 6. Devan Flanders 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Brayden Iose 9. Cam Roigard 10. Brett Cameron 11. Kini Naholo 12. Jordie Barrett 13. Billy Proctor 14. Daniel Sinkinson 15. Josh Moorby
REPLACEMENTS
16. Asafo Aumua17. Tevita Mafileo 18. Owen Franks 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere 20. Du'Plessis Kirifi 21. Jamie Booth 22. Ruben Love 23. Bailyn Sullivan
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
