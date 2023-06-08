Ricky Stuart faced a choice at the end of his first season as Canberra Raiders coach. Sia Soliola or Jarrod Croker for captain?
Soliola had just returned to the club with 92 NRL games for the Sydney Roosters and 117 Super League games for St Helens, including a premiership, under his belt.
Not to mention 12 Tests for New Zealand and four for Samoa.
Croker, on the other hand, was just 24 and had played 140 NRL games.
Soliola felt he was better suited as part of the leadership group rather than the frontman.
Plus Stuart loved the way Croker bled lime green, having come up through the club's juniors to burst into first grade as an 18-year-old.
Now he'll play his 300th NRL game - against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium in front of more than 20,000 fans on Friday night.
Stuart said they'd envisioned a "packed-out stadium" for Croker and he urged the fans to get there early to avoid "everyone storming the gates" at kick off.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Croker's just the second Raider to achieve the feat - along with distant relation Jason Croker - and the 18th player to reach the milestone for one club.
He'll play his 160th game as captain - more than half his career as the Green Machine's leader.
And in a nice piece of synchronicity, Croker's first NRL game saw him mark up on then-Rooster Soliola in the centres.
"I spoke to both Sia and Jarrod about the captaincy. Sia had more experience on Jarrod," Stuart said.
"Speaking to Sia about the role he said he could do a better job as a leader without being captain.
"What I saw in Jarrod was the love of the club, the love of the jumper and the respect of every player."
Stuart said his players had been both focussed on the Warriors and celebrating Croker's big week.
The whole club was determined to ensure the 300 was also a win, with the Green Machine looking to continue their charge up the NRL ladder having won seven of their past eight games.
In a sign of how much the Goulburn product meant to his teammates, Croker's fellow co-captain Elliott Whitehead has relinquished the "C" next to his name this week to allow Croker to lead on his own.
Stuart was asked whether the players had been business as usual or had an extra spring in their step.
"Both. How could you not. For a person we hold in such high regard, probably one of the most loyal, passionate, greatest Raiders ever - playing 300 games, one-club player," he said.
"It means everything to Jarrod. It means everything to his family.
"I think it's fantastic both Jason and Jarrod, coming from our regional areas, have represented the club with such dignity.
"I can't talk highly enough about both of them. I can't talk highly enough about Jarrod."
JARROD CROKER ROUND
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Xavier Savage, 22. Peter Hola.
Warriors squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Bunty Afoa, 11. Jackson Ford, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tohu Harris. Interchange: 14. Bayley Sironen, 15. Josh Curran, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Tom Ale. Reserves: 18. Ronald Volkman, 20. Taine Tuaupiki, 21. Freddy Lussick, 22. Brayden Wiliame, 23. Zyon Maiu'u.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.