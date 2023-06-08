Did you know that Gungahlin's population of 87,682 exceeds that of regional cities Rockhampton or Coffs Harbour? Did you know that every day, four out of five Gungahlin residents have to commute across the city in order to work or study? Did you know that more people work in Canberra's east - Majura, the airport precinct and Hume - than in the whole of Gungahlin?
It feels odd, because Gungahlin is an excellent location for a major employer for a number of reasons: There is a large skilled workforce living close by; Excellent internet connectivity; Light rail trams arrive at the Gungahlin town centre stop every five minutes in the morning and evening rush hour.
Just beyond that stop, there is a whole streetscape of cafes and eateries and takeaways ready to serve morning coffee and lunch on the go to busy workers.
Gungahlin has workers, but it's missing the employment opportunities that come from having a big, anchor employer. Belconnen has the Department of Home Affairs. Woden has the Department of Health.
Gungahlin has, well, not much. It's got a lot of retail, and some light industrial activity in Mitchell, but not much more.
There is a gap between the vision for Gungahlin and what is being delivered. Governments have a role to play here.
That role isn't limited to planning decisions. Even more critical are the efforts to incentivise and attract investors under the banner of economic development, be it major government departments or private sector tech industry players.
We may be successful in attracting investment to Canberra, which we can see in the east, but not to Gungahlin.
Our issue is with recognising that the naturally stronger pull of Civic, Barton and Brindabella Park for businesses looking for space needs to be actively countered by government if we want to achieve our vision for the city.
"We are a city of neighbourhoods," Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.
"Where short journeys can take you to work or study and then just as easily to a cultural exhibition, entertainment precinct, sporting event or nature reserve."
Mr Barr, I love this vision. But it's not a reality for Gungahlin residents yet, and I want to see a bigger push to make it happen.
We need to think about what can be done to economically activate districts that lack an employment base. We need active lobbying.
We need to talk to potential businesses to find out whether they've considered Gungahlin, and if not, why not. We need to keep in the Commonwealth's ear so we don't lose by default.
What would they need to see in place before locating away from existing business centres? Are there incentives that would change the equation for them?
I'd like to see employment targets set for these less-central districts, independent of the targets set for Canberra as a whole. I want our public servants thinking beyond admin-as-usual and towards the economic development of all the parts of our city.
I would love to see more people catching the light rail out to Gungahlin in morning to work or study.
More Gungahlin residents having the choice to cycle, walk, scoot, or skate to work or study within their district.
The tools for success are there. We just need to push a little harder.
