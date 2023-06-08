Did you know that Gungahlin's population of 87,682 exceeds that of regional cities Rockhampton or Coffs Harbour? Did you know that every day, four out of five Gungahlin residents have to commute across the city in order to work or study? Did you know that more people work in Canberra's east - Majura, the airport precinct and Hume - than in the whole of Gungahlin?