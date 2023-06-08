Jarrod Croker's milestone game on Friday will double as the first chance for Canberra Raiders fans to meet the entire NRLW squad.
The introduction of every inaugural NRLW Raiders player at half-time of the NRL game against the Warriors was planned months ago, but for it to fall on such a historic day for the club was an added bonus, with a sell-out crowd expected at Canberra Stadium for Croker's 300th appearance.
"How good is that for them," NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick said.
"It is the first home game where the girls are all together in pre-season and we wanted to get the fans to see them nice and early.
"They also get to witness what a full stadium looks like and the Viking clap."
Queensland Maroons and Raiders prop Sophie Holyman is excited to see the Green Machine pageantry in full force, and especially can't wait to experience it at their first home game in round two against the Roosters on July 29.
She might even practice the Viking clap at home in front of her bedroom mirror.
"Hopefully we'll get the chance to do [the Viking clap] on Friday," Holyman said.
"I've been looking forward to this all week - to finally be in the Raiders environment, to be announced to everyone will be amazing, and being Jarrod's 300th game will make it even more special."
Holyman and Raiders and Maroons teammate Zahara Temara only joined the rest of the group late last week, following their State of Origin victory last Thursday over the Sky Blues in game one.
The pair have brought that same Origin intensity to pre-season.
"I think I've been in here [at Raiders HQ] every day just making myself at home and I've loved being around the team," Temara said.
"It's been huge to get our preparation and combinations. We're heading in the right direction straight away.
"There's a million teams in Sydney, but you really do feel like the city gets around their team here," Temara added.
"It's special we're the one team representing the state. We've got a big job to do."
The Raiders women will top off a big week with their official season launch on Saturday night at the National Arboretum.
Borthwick's captaincy announcement is not expected for another few weeks, with a handful of options, led by Simaima Taufa and Temara.
"Of course [I'd put my hand up]. I don't think anyone would turn it down," Temara said.
"That'd be a huge honour but there's a lot of leaders in our team."
Canberra Raiders 2023 NRLW squad: Simaima Taufa (Eels), Apii Nicholls (Titans), Zahara Temara (Roosters), Madison Bartlett (Titans), Monalisa Soliola (Dragons), Sophie Holyman (Broncos), Ash Quinlan (Eels), Shakiah Tungai (Broncos), Hollie-Mae Dodd (York Valkyrie), Chanté Temara (Roosters), Jessica Gentle (Knights), Ella Ryan, Mackenzie Wiki, Tommaya Kelly-Sines, Felice Quinlan, Ua Ravu, Elise Smith, Kerehitina Matua, Tara Reinke, Ahlivia Ingram, Petesa Lio, Grace Kemp, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Emma Barnes.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
