Times Past: June 9, 1992

An incredible medical milestone for Australia, technology and deaf children had been reached on this day in 1992. The Canberra Times reported on nine-year-old Lauren of Weetangera, who was the 50th child to receive a cochlear implant.
On July 2, 1992, after seven and a half years, Lauren Adams would hear again with her "bionic ear". The bright nine-year-old Weetangera Primary School students became profoundly deaf at the age of 18 months after an attack of meningitis. In a three-hour operation, Lauren became the 50th child to receive a cochlear implant at The Children's Hospital, Camperdown. The device consists of a receiver inserted behind the ear which stimulates the cochlear nerve with 22 electrodes. The recipient wears a hearing aid which transmits coded signals from a speech processor to the receiver.
For her parents, Jeff and Jane Adams of Flynn, it was devastating to learn Lauren had become deaf. Fortunately, Lauren had already begun to talk before the disease struck, and as a result of work by audiologists which started when she was two, retained a normal voice quality while maintaining speech. She also communicated through lip reading and sign language.
Four weeks after the operation, she would hear sounds when the implant would be turned on. Naturally, Lauren was excited and couldn't wait to listen to television, her friends and family. Asked what television program she would like to hear first, Lauren smiled and said "Argo".
When the Adams family moved to Canberra in 1991, Lauren began attending Weetangera Primary, where a special unit incorporated deaf children in mainstream school life.
"Virtually after we moved to Canberra, her teacher, Barbara Moore, said to me 'What about a cochlear implant? I think it will probably help her', and we said 'well we haven't really delved into it'," Mr Adams said. They contacted the cochlear implant centre in Sydney at the Children's Hospital and met Professor Bill Gibson who gave the go ahead in September the previous year.
