Times Past: June 9, 1992

June 9 2023
An incredible medical milestone for Australia, technology and deaf children had been reached on this day in 1992. The Canberra Times reported on nine-year-old Lauren of Weetangera, who was the 50th child to receive a cochlear implant.

