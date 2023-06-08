Canberra workers have received thousands in unpaid wages following a Fair Work Ombudsman investigation.
Bubble and milk tea chain Sharetea has been made to pay back nearly $90,000 in unpaid wages for 36 workers.
Four employees were underpaid $2,776 by a Canberra franchisee.
Fair Work said they investigated the shops in April 2022 after receiving a tip-off.
"Intelligence [confirmed] the stores engaged a significant number of vulnerable workers such as Mandarin-speaking visa holders," Fair Work said in a release.
"Inspectors interviewed employees, managers and owners in person at stores in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra, and checked employment records and payslips."
Only five of 14 shops met all their obligations to employees.
Inspectors issued four compliance notices, recovering $88,893 for 29 employees.
Nine infringement notices were issued for for payslip and record-keeping breaches, with $17,428 in fines paid back.
One business voluntarily rectified $1,060 for seven workers without needing enforcement action.
The main issues found by inspectors were the failure to pay the casual minimum wage, weekend penalty rates and part-time overtime rates; and failing to engage workers for the minimum number of hours for a casual.
Sharetea outlets were also found to have made or kept inadequate records and breached payslip-related requirements under the law.
The findings were a warning to all franchisee owners, Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said.
"It is disappointing we have had to recover nearly $90,000 in underpayments, and issue more than $17,000 in fines, due to franchisees not complying with workplace laws that protect their hard-working employees," she said.
"Improving compliance in the fast food, restaurant and café industry, which employs many vulnerable workers, including in franchises, continues to be a priority for us."
One franchisee, which ran a store in Sydney and underpaid 18 workers by $78,711, is no longer running any franchise or fast food business.
"The investigation did not find any involvement in any of the contraventions by the franchisor, Sharetea Australia Pty Ltd, which had taken steps to provide education to its franchisees and undertaken audits," Fair Work said.
"Franchisors can be held accountable for contraventions by employers in their networks if the franchisor could reasonably be expected to have known that contraventions of a similar character were likely to occur and did not take reasonable steps to prevent the breaches."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
