The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Claims most Canberrans support the kangaroo cull are spurious

By Letters to the Editor
June 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT government claims the majority of Canberrans support the kangaroo cull are questionable. Picture by Andrew Sheargold
ACT government claims the majority of Canberrans support the kangaroo cull are questionable. Picture by Andrew Sheargold

In the article "ACT reserves shut as kangaroo cull takes aim" (canberratimes.com.au, June 6) the conservator of flora and fauna stated 76 percent of Canberrans accept the cull is necessary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.