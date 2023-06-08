In the article "ACT reserves shut as kangaroo cull takes aim" (canberratimes.com.au, June 6) the conservator of flora and fauna stated 76 percent of Canberrans accept the cull is necessary.
This figure was gained by randomly calling 605 people selected from the computerised white pages directory. According to information I received from Access Canberra, five surveys have been taken between 2008 and 2022.
I hardly think that a sample of 600 to 605 residents from a population of 455,000 is statistically very robust. It is interesting to note that a question asked in the 2011 survey has been excluded in the following three surveys. That was: "How likely do you think it is that each of the following factors has contributed to the decline of threatened species in the ACT?"
The synopsis was urban expansion and foxes are perceived to be the most likely contributors to the decline of threaten species in the ACT, followed by weeds and farming. ACT residents are less likely to perceive kangaroos and climate change contributing to the decline of threatened species.
It is evident that ACT residents are far more realistic about what is causing these creatures to be threatened and it was not what the conservator wanted to hear.
Hence the deletion of that question in subsequent surveys after 2011. It is patently obvious that the bureaucrats in PCS Wildlife Management are incapable of scientific evaluation and critical thinking and are stuck in a time warp.
All of their research was undertaken when Canberra suffered 11 in 13 years of below average rainfall. Circumstances are entirely different now. Methods should be reviewed and revised.
All the threatened species are still on the threatened list and now the earless dragon has recently been added to the endangered list.
Surely this should prompt the bureaucrats to rethink their methods.
Has the conservator of flora and fauna's cherished "robocull" calculator misfired in totalling this year's cull number at 1042.
An early posting on the Parks and Conservation website, now deleted, totalled this number for only five of the six reserves targeted this year. No target number was specified for the Kama Nature Reserve. Is this just an oversight or a deliberate attempt to placate growing public opposition to yearly re-occurrence of this cruel cull by letting the media propagate a partial figure instead of the true total number?
I'm not sure what clever calculations ecologists do. I've never seen one since we started this abhorrent kangaroo killing program.
I've seen plenty of propaganda though over the years. Too much grass, kill kangaroos. Not enough grass, kill kangaroos.
The school calculator has arrived at 1042 for this year, excluding joeys.
Bravo for your excellent editorial ("IR changes are already taking effect", canberratimes.com.au, July 6) advising corporate Australia to pull its head in and get on with collective bargaining instead of spreading "alternative facts" about Labor's IR laws.
It is obvious to all but the wilfully blind that young people are trapped in a pincer movement of the boomers making; a deregulated labour market featuring insecure work and low pay while they are crammed into unaffordable share houses that are the tax advantaged "investment vehicles" of the relatively well off.
Neoliberalism infected the Western world from the 1980s onwards.
It is a demonstrably flawed economic and political philosophy on many levels; not least because it encourages society to eat its young by elevating private profit above all else.
Balance must be restored.
That's the only way our young people will ever get a "fair go" at work, in housing and in life.
Dr Douglas Mackenzie (Letters, June 5) asks if anyone is interested in Scott Morrison's opinion about the ACT government's takeover of Calvary Hospital.
Of course I am. May I remind Dr Mackenzie the former PM shared his views about miracles and the power of prayer many times while in office.
We seem to have forgotten the impressive qualifications this modest miracle worker who was our 30th prime minister brought to the job. Didn't he serve diligently for two years and two months in the demanding health portfolio, having been appointed as its minister in mid-March 2020?
Admittedly this happened on his own initiative and very few people other than the vice-regal resident of Yarralumla and some minions in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet knew about until after an ungrateful electorate handed power to those dangerous socialists last May.
So let us shout out "Hosanna" and praise the Lord for giving us his wise servant: a quiet achiever who assumed all these extra burdens of office while the contemporary plagues of Egypt were at their height.
Rex Williams's absurd claim the US has provided "support for all Israel's crimes against Palestine since 1967" demands a reply (Letters, June 6).
The so-called "crimes" are Israel's necessary responses to defend its people from conventional wars and terror campaigns launched against it since Arab leaders rejected the UN Partition Plan that would have created a Palestinian state in 1947.
Only after Jordan started firing on Israeli civilian areas during the 1967 war that was started by Egypt and Syria did the West Bank and Gaza come under Israeli control.
There was no Palestine before that because the West Bank and Gaza were, respectively, under illegal Jordanian and Egyptian occupation.
Jerusalem's 1967 offer to immediately return territories in exchange for peace were rebuffed by Arab states and the PLO in favour of terrorism and war.
The PLO rejected Israeli offers made in 2000, 2001, and 2008 to create a Palestinian state. Since 2014 it has refused all Israeli offers to negotiate an end to the conflict.
Successive US administrations, both Democrat and Republican, and successive Australian Governments are not so deluded as Mr Williams is.
It might be about time for the ACT government to reconsider the licencing of rideshare operators.
The original argument that the operators would be offering a different service to taxis is a myth.
Rideshare operators operate exactly the same as taxis and should be regulated exactly the same way including licencing fees and health checks.
The operators are after all commercial drivers and need to operate under the same conditions.
Paula Calcino (Letters, June 2) is spot on about Woden bus mess.
My wife is unable to walk the distance from drop off to her favourite shopping centre.
She is a strong lady and does not want to be seen using a wheeled walking aid.
Consequently I drive her to Woden despite my extreme aversion to shopping centres.
I sit in overheated discomfort and read while she enjoys her little time there.
Is there any chance we could stop the endless Woden disruptions and give bus passengers a go?
Professor Rauno Parrila, "Schools must focus on proven methods" (canberratimes.com.au, June 4, p2), should do some checking before he makes sweeping statements.
He claims reading instruction methods based on the popular reading recovery program were proven to be ineffective.
Professor Parrila also states "the evidence is overwhelming that it does not work".
Reading recovery was not designed as a classroom program. It was a short-term intervention program designed specifically for use with the poorest performers in a child's second year at school; the same cohort Professor Parrilo believes will benefit the most from extra assistance as they have the longest way to go.
There was strong evidence of its effectiveness when implemented correctly. Sadly it was seen as too expensive and discontinued.
The professor recommends a phonics check as a one-time tool to monitor reading progress. Where is the evidence to support that? A low score on a phonics test may help identify a child who is performing poorly but a high score won't ensure that a child is progressing well.
Canberra is a nice little city. But it lacks one ingredient essential to a cosmopolitan metropolis. We have avenues, streets, crescents, places, closes, terraces, drives, lanes, ways and even parkways. But we are sorely missing a boulevard.
Graham Hannaford (Letters, June 7) talks about picking up litter that offends us. The ACT could do more by having a litter blitz and fining smokers and vapers who discard their butts and vapes.
I recently went overseas for the first time since before COVID. Nothing had changed. At least 12 different people and three machines touched my passport. I was hoping for passportless travel by now.
Minister Mick Gentleman thinks the planning laws are the "chassis of the planning system" and that the territory plan and so on will "provide the bodywork" later. Is that how you usually buy your cars? Chassis first and trusting some clever salesman it will all work beautifully when finally assembled?
Smoking is bad. Vaping is even worse. The experts are saying that. The government is shouldering heavy burdens. They are a public nuisance. The government should ban both.
I was taken aback on Tuesday when I saw a Manuka supermarket had placed security mechanisms on packaged steak. Are people so deprived they have to steal steak now? Or is it because it is so profitable retailers can't afford to lose a single T-bone?
I always found Nicholas Stuart to be as much of a "must read" as Jack Waterford and Crispin Hull. His last article is one of his finest, once again targeting social and military complacency. A big loss, but perfect for Ability News.
It is pleasing to note that ACT Health does in fact recognise the importance of N95 masks and air purifiers to minimise transmission of COVID-19 in Canberra Hospital. It is a disgrace that infections have to take hold before such measures are instigated however.
So Canberra leads in "casual speeding". This might well be because speed limits on many Canberra roads are too low.
Eric Hunter (Letters, June 8) asks if voting "no" will bring us international acclaim? If we vote "yes" to give special rights to a small group who claim Indigenous ancestry foreigners will believe we're sunstruck.
How can someone who has been busted for drink driving 11 times still be free?
