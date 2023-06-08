The Canberra Times
Jenna Price | Ben Roberts-Smith's story cannot be partly ignored or wholly cancelled

Jenna Price
Jenna Price
June 9 2023 - 5:30am
The Australian War Memorial has a desperate dilemma. Should it erase from its exhibits the very existence of Victoria Cross recipient and former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, who comprehensively lost his defamation case against The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times?

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

