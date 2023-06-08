It's already a test of our judgement. According to some of my fellow Australians, it is perfectly OK to push civilians off cliffs. It is also, apparently, perfectly OK to do what my friend Naomi Barnes describes as a leggie. A leggie, in case you haven't figured it out, is where you take a prosthetic leg as a war trophy from one of your victims and drink out of it. Roberts-Smith cheered on soldiers who did precisely that, even posing with the prosthesis used as the novelty drinking vessel.