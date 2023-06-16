Litbits: What's on in Canberra's literary scene from June 17, 2023

June 15-18: StoryFest 2023 on the South Coast is at five venues including Ulladulla Civic Centre and the Milton Theatre. Features Peter FitzSimons, Clementine Ford, Adam Liaw, Clare Bowditch and others. Tickets on sale now. See: storyfest.org.au.
June 18: At The Book Cow at 2pm, Canberra author Ayesha Inoon will be in conversation about her debut novel, Untethered, with Barbie Robinson from Living Arts Canberra. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 18: At Muse at 3pm, Kylie Ladd, author of I'll Leave You With This, will be in conversation with Muse favourite Karen Viggers. Tickets: $10 or $40 (includes a discounted copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 20: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning author Sally Young will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on her new book Media Monsters: The Transformation of Australia's Newspaper Empires, which uncovers the key players, their political connections and campaigns of the companies that still influence Australia today. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 21: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Canberra author Zoya Patel's new novel Once a Stranger. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 24: At The Book Cow at 3pm to mark Refugee Week, Karen Hendriks and Alisa Knatko (by video) will chat about their picture book, Home. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 24: At 1pm, join Canberra creators Maura Pierlot and Triandhika Anjani for the launch of their picture book, What Will You Make Today?, in the gardens of LESS, outside Kidzplore, Dairy Road. See: bit.ly/WWYMTLaunchEventbrite.
June 25: At The Book Cow at 2pm, Hayley Scrivenor, author of Dirt Town, will be in conversation with Peter Papathanasiou, author of The Stoning, about Australian rural noir. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 28: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Bruce Wolpe will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new book, Trump's Australia: How Trumpism changed Australia and the shocking consequences for us of a second term. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 6: Lucy Campbell will be in conversation about her debut novel, Lowbridge, with The Canberra Times' Karen Hardy at 6pm at Harry Hartog ANU. Free, registration essential: eventbrite.com.
July 6: At 6pm, Big River Distilling Co and Dymocks Canberra will co-host Ginsights with multi-award winning guest author Kaaron Warren who read from her new release novella, Bitters. The full range of Big River cocktails and no-alcohol beverages will be for sale, alongside a one night only cocktail "The Bitters". Bookings required, tickets $5 available from Ginsights tab at bigriverdistilling.com.au.
July 11: Craig Cormick's A Darker Shade of Moonlite, a creative biography of the gay bushranger Captain Moonlite, will be launched by Professor Frank Bongiorno at Harry Hartog ANU at 5.30pm. Free, registration essential: eventbrite.com.au.
The Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry is celebrating its 19th anniversary. Entries are now open for new poetry on the theme of Love, as inspired by Martin Luther King Jr: "I have decided to stick to love ... Hate is too great a burden to bear." Entries close on July 3. See: acu.edu.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
