Litbits: What's on in Canberra's literary scene from June 17, 2023

June 16 2023 - 10:30am
Events

Peter Fitzsimons. Picture supplied
June 15-18: StoryFest 2023 on the South Coast is at five venues including Ulladulla Civic Centre and the Milton Theatre. Features Peter FitzSimons, Clementine Ford, Adam Liaw, Clare Bowditch and others. Tickets on sale now. See: storyfest.org.au.

