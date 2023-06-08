The Continence Foundation of Australia is asking for submissions to find Australia's best public toilets as part of this year's Great Dunny Hunt.
It's ahead of World Continence Week, from June 19 to 25, highlighting how important public toilets are for those living with incontinence.
For this year's hunt, Australians are being asked to take pictures of their favourite public dunny and upload them to the National Public Toilet Map website or app, as well as update any public toilet facilities.
Winners will receive one of three Eftpos vouchers.
READ MORE:
Dunny hunters can upload their submissions to The National Public Toilet Map.
Entries will be judged on photos that clearly show the outside of the public toilet as well as the available facilities.
Honourable mention awards will be given out to the most colourful toilet and the toilet in the most unusual location.
For more details go to www.continence.org.au/great-dunny-hunt
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.