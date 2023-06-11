The most frightening thing about the war in Ukraine, now well into its second year, is that peace seems even further away than just after Russia's illegal invasion in February 2022.
If anything there is every indication the conflict, a fully fledged proxy war between Russia and the West, will continue to escalate. Putin has accused Kyiv of staging recent drone attacks on Moscow and military targets inside Russia. Both sides have blamed the other for the destruction of the Nova Kakhova dam.
That catastrophe, reminiscent of the Belgian decision to flood much of the Flanders plain to stop the German advance in 1914 and the Allied bombing of Holland's dykes in 1944, seems most likely to have been orchestrated by the Russians.
The floodwaters, which could cause devastation up to 120 kilometres downstream, will make it much harder for the Ukrainian troops gearing up for the imminent summer offensive to advance along that section of the front line.
By limiting where the Ukrainians can attack the Russian forces may have just won themselves a badly needed advantage.
If the dam was deliberately breached on orders from Moscow this has taken the conflict to a whole new level. The massive destruction of property and the danger to civilians downstream would suggest Putin is absolutely prepared to fight a war without limits.
His state of mind is unlikely to improve in light of the West's continued escalation of the military support it is providing to President Zelensky's forces.
While it will take some time for the promised NATO F-16s to reach the battlefield, when they do arrive they will significantly increase the strike capability of the Ukrainian airwing.
The plane's ground-attack capabilities are well known. It is also a highly competent air-to-air fighter. The same is also true, albeit to a lesser extent, of the retired Australian "classic" Hornets which could also end up in the Ukrainian materiel inventory.
While the Hornets are understood to still be in Australia a contract has been signed to sell 41 of them to Texas-based RAVN Aerospace.
RAVN could, so long as it had US government approval, on-sell the attack aircraft to Ukraine. The approval for that, and the sale of F-16s by several NATO countries, is apparently contingent on a recent Ukrainian pledge not to send the fourth generation fighters into Russian airspace.
If either the F-16s or the Hornets were to be used for strikes inside Russian territory it could result in NATO assets coming under direct attack from Moscow in retaliation.
That is a bridge nobody, certainly in the West, wants to cross.
The trouble is, as the destruction of the Nova Kakhova dam and the ongoing drone assaults on Kyiv and elsewhere have shown, Ukraine is fighting for its very life. This conflict is a national existential crisis.
Can anybody seriously say if the war turned against Ukraine and military collapse seemed imminent President Zelensky would not be tempted to use everything he had at his disposal; including aerial strikes inside Russia using the best combat aircraft he had?
READ MORE:
While the willingness of the West to make Putin pay a high price for his illegal invasion is commendable, the reality is the stakes in this conflict are increasing by the day.
Surely the time has come for countries such as Australia to do much more to encourage both sides to come to the negotiating table before it is too late. The alternative risks are grave.
By giving Kyiv what it wants when it wants it - such as Hawkeis and Bushmasters - without any pathway to peace is Canberra facilitating a war without end?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.