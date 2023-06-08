The challenge this long weekend won't be finding fish willing to bite - it will be deciding where to wet a line.
From the freshwater rivers and lakes to the Continental Shelf, there are almost too many options open to anglers across the region.
With the clock ticking on the trout season, a lot of Canberrans are tipped to head for the hills for one last cast at a trophy brown.
The Eucumbene, Thredbo and upper Murrumbidgee rivers should all fire right up until the season closes at midnight on Monday.
It will be cold, wet and miserable - but that's the way the trout like it.
If you prefer T-shirt weather, the South Coast is bursting at the seams with winter fishing options.
Australian salmon have invaded estuaries in the far south.
They're chasing schools of mullet and whitebait into the rivers, inlets and lakes, providing bucketloads of light tackle fun for anglers throwing lures or flies.
It's a dog-eat-dog existence, with seals and dolphins hot on the heels of the salmon schools. It can make for some exciting fishing!
A word of warning - some of these salmon are enormous. The best fish I heard of last season was a 6.9kg monster pulled from a small system near Tathra.
That's a massive salmon for the east coast of Australia - it's certainly among the largest I have heard of caught in NSW.
Tailor are about, too, but not in the same numbers.
If the weather and seas cooperate, there should be some outstanding offshore fishing on offer over the three-day break.
Marlin, sharks and yellowfin tuna continue to be taken out wide, over the Shelf.
There's a major yellowfin tournament on at Merimbula over the long weekend, which should shed light on exactly how good the game fishing is faring heading into mid-winter.
