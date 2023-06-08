The Canberra Times
Gone fishin' | The last cast at a trophy brown

By Ben Caddaye
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 3:54pm
This weekend is your last chance to fish the trout streams before they close for four months.
The challenge this long weekend won't be finding fish willing to bite - it will be deciding where to wet a line.

