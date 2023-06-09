The Canberra Times
Series of Katrina Fanning Shield forfeits 'part of the growing pains' in Canberra Region Rugby League

By Liam Wyllie
June 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Katrina Fanning Shield officials are keen to grow the competition. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Katrina Fanning Shield officials are keen to grow the competition. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra rugby league bosses will continue to explore Katrina Fanning Shield expansion plans despite a series of forfeits dubbed "growing pains" for the women's competition.

