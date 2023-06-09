Canberra rugby league bosses will continue to explore Katrina Fanning Shield expansion plans despite a series of forfeits dubbed "growing pains" for the women's competition.
At least one match has been forfeited in each of the first five rounds of the Canberra Region Rugby League's women's tackle competition.
But CRRL general manager Mark Vergano says injuries and the rise in popularity of women's sports are the primary reasons why numerous teams have been unable to field a full squad.
Vergano believes that it will take several years for these issues to gradually diminish.
"A few sides are facing a number of longer-term injuries so there will be some issues still over the next couple of weeks," Vergano said.
MORE RUGBY LEAGUE
"As players begin to get into the season, hopefully there is more conditioning that will help mitigate the injuries that have occurred. There's also a lot of women's sport on and there's a lot of players engaged in multiple.
"It will take two to three years for the teams to settle and to not only strengthen in numbers but also to understand the commitment to the game, in terms of preparation, injuries and having squads deep enough to manage that.
"We're living in a new era of women's sport and there are a lot of players who are playing multiple sports, which is fantastic, it's great that they're out there playing sport, but it will take a bit of time for players to make decisions."
The CRRL planned to expand the competition with three new teams and implement a two-division structure this year, but opted to add just one extra team due to concerns about participation numbers and geographical considerations.
Vergano believes the planned expansion and divisional split of the competition may have alleviated some of the injury and participation issues currently affecting the competition.
"We're still talking with Riverina and a number of Riverina players have come across, but there's probably got to be more organisation around the accessing of players in the Riverina and what that looks like in the future," Vergano said.
"That was something that we were looking to have, but didn't occur, so we're still looking at that expansion and what that means for the longer term for the Katrina Fanning Shield.
"The second tier would've been a development tier which would've made a few of the teams better aligned in the competition. It's just part of the growing pains of these types of competitions at this point in time."
