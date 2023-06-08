Braidwood Book Fair for the long weekend

Heading to the coast for the long weekend? Need something to read?
After you get your pie, stop in at the Braidwood Book Fair, which opens on Friday and continues every day including the Monday of the long weekend.
It's in the National Theatre in the main street of Wallace Street.
Opening hours are 9am to 4pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 9am to 2pm on Monday.
There are books across all categories, a children's book section, DVDS, CDs, records, puzzles, magazines and more.
