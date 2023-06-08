The Canberra Times
Dr Lorinda Cramer to present lecture on history of Australian wool at National Library

June 8 2023 - 5:30pm
Hear about the history of wool as a material. Picture supplied
Hear about the history of wool as a material. Picture supplied

Join Dr Lorinda Cramer on Thursday as she presents a lecture on her 2023 National Library Fellowship research about the material history of Australian wool.

