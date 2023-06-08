Join Dr Lorinda Cramer on Thursday as she presents a lecture on her 2023 National Library Fellowship research about the material history of Australian wool.
The talk is from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Thursday at the National Library. Entry is free to the event but bookings are essential via www.nla.gov.au
The direct link for bookings is here.
Dr Lorinda Cramer is a 2023 National Library of Australia Fellow, supported by the Stokes family.
