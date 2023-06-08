The Canberra Times
State, territory and federal governments to build National Disability Data Asset

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated June 9 2023 - 6:21am, first published June 8 2023 - 10:30pm
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

State and territory governments have agreed to work with the Commonwealth to build a centralised data hub that will seek to create "a more complete picture of the life experiences" of people with disabilities and improve policy, spending and services.

