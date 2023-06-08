For all the accolades Jarrod Croker has received throughout his rugby league career, this is one he probably never anticipated.
The Canberra Raiders legend, who will play his 300th NRL game on Friday night, will have a race named after him at the upcoming meeting at Thoroughbred Park later this month.
Croker has a long association with the horse racing industry, owning a number of runners and signing on board as a Canberra Race Club ambassador.
Now, the club will be giving back to the centre and chief executive Darren Pearce said it was fitting to honour someone who has done so much for the ACT racing community and the wider region.
"He's a Canberra Racing ambassador and a big racing fan," Pearce said. "He will often pop out at different times of the year to enjoy the races at Thoroughbred Park.
"Everyone here respects and loves Jarrod as a football player and for what he does for racing. He's a champion on and off the field and we're proud to have a race named after him to celebrate his 300th game."
Pearce's comments come as the racecourse's new Acton track achieved a major milestone on Thursday morning.
After a number of jump outs and barrier trials, the new synthetic Polytrack was officially cleared to host races, the first of which will be Friday, June 23, the same day Croker will be honoured.
The Acton track will host five meetings throughout the winter, leading up to a Synthetic Season Grand Final raceday on September 1.
During this time, renovations will be conducted on the course proper to prepare it for a busy spring.
"One of the priorities when I started at the club was to address the Acton track's performance," Pearce said. "To be able to do that and get it up for the winter season is wonderful and the club supported that all the way."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
