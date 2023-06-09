The Federal AFP Commissioner was questioned about the case in estimates committees, and later at the press club. It was plain he well understood everything that was going on, in part from briefings from his ACT Commissioner, but also from his sensitive operation committee, as well as gossip going in every direction, including officially, because of the deepening tension between the ACT cops and the DPP. Put simply, many of the investigators didn't believe Higgins, or in any event did not think a jury would believe her. At least one of the most senior detectives, explicitly not in the least "woke", appeared to believe that recent "reforms" to sexual assault laws were designed to require cops, and perhaps, ultimately juries, to believe the complainant regardless of the evidence. Getting him to row back took some time, despite his having a support person at the inquiry. The more senior investigating cops were most vociferous in their tendency to believe that Lehrmann was being sacrificed on an altar of political correctness.