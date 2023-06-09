If ever there was a time for workers to be pushing for higher wages, surely this is it.
Not only are living expenses and borrowing costs soaring, but workers have rarely been in such demand, giving them new-found bargaining power.
It is little wonder, then, that across the country, employees are pushing for a better deal.
Among them are public servants, who late last month rejected the federal government's initial offer of a 10.5 per cent pay rise spaced out over three years.
At a time when inflation is growing at 7 per cent and interest rates are at their highest in more than 11 years, it is not hard to see why they might consider it inadequate.
Under the terms of the current deal, the likelihood under current Reserve Bank of Australia forecasts is that public servants would effectively be accepting a pay cut for at least the first two years and would only just be breaking even in the third year, when inflation is predicted to ease to 3 per cent.
It is not just public servants pushing for higher pay.
Wages and conditions are up for negotiation across a whole range of industries and workplaces.
In its budget, the government committed $11.3 billion to fund a 15 per cent pay rise for aged care workers while earlier this month the Fair Work Commission ordered a 5.75 per cent increase in the minimum wage.
And unions representing staff working for 20 early childhood education providers have lodged an application with the Fair Work Commission under multi-employer bargaining laws that have just come into effect.
Labor came to office promising to get wages moving and the data shows that is what is happening.
The wage price index, which is the Reserve Bank's preferred measure of worker income, accelerated to an annual rate of 3.7 per cent in the March quarter, its fastest pace in more than a decade.
The much broader measure of employee compensation used in the national accounts - which includes bonuses and penalty payments such as overtime, is growing even faster. Among workers in the private sector it jumped 2.4 per cent in the March quarter and rose by 2.5 per cent for those in the public sector.
The government is hailing the return of more substantial pay increases after a decade when they essentially went sideways.
Of course, with inflation running so hot, even those grabbing pay rises at the upper end are still going backwards, though that should change as price pressures ease.
Following latest interest rate hike to 4.1 per cent, Treasurer Jim Chalmers vehemently rejected the idea that rising wages, particularly the lift in the minimum wage, were helping drive up inflation and interest rates.
"Ordinary working people are already bearing the brunt of these interest rate rises, they shouldn't also bear the blame," Dr Chalmers said.
"We want to see wages growing strongly in a responsible and sustainable way."
But the central bank is warier.
Speaking a day after he announced the latest rate rise, Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said it was "perfectly understandable" to compensate the nation's lowest paid workers for inflation.
But Dr Lowe warned that taking the same approach for all wage earners would be destructive.
"We will get ourselves, though, into trouble if we accept the premise that all workers need to be compensated for inflation," he said.
"We have got to make sure that higher inflation does not translate into high wage outcomes for everybody."
The governor has repeatedly flagged concerns about expectations of higher inflation becoming embedded in the way businesses set their prices and the wage rises workers push for.
He said this would make elevated inflation self-perpetuating and inevitably lead to higher interest rates and greater unemployment in order to get rid of it.
While the central bank does not yet see signs that this is happening, Dr Lowe indicated it was on high alert.
The governor said this week that aggregate wages growth was currently consistent with the RBA's 2 to 3 per cent inflation target band.
But he added the telling proviso that this would be the case only if the nation's productivity - the amount produced for a given unit of labour - "picks up".
Former Treasury secretary Ken Henry was wont to say that productivity was key to prosperity because it enabled wages to grow without driving runaway inflation.
The greater the productivity, the higher wages can sustainably grow.
During the 1990s, Australia's productivity, as measured by GDP per hour, zoomed up to almost 4 per cent as the nation recovered from the last recession.
But it has slowed since. During the decade to 2020, it dropped to just 1.1 per cent, its lowest level in 60 years.
According to the latest national accounts, GDP per hour has slumped further and actually shrank by almost 5 per cent in the past year - though this has may have been distorted by big swings in the availability of labour arising from pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Either way, recent productivity performance has been poor - something Dr Lowe has been at pains to point out.
The central bank is keeping a very close eye on unit labour costs, which are the difference between the cost of employing someone and productivity.
It does not like what it sees.
They have, Dr Lowe said, been growing "quite strongly", increasing by 7.5 per cent in 2022 and ticking a little higher in the March quarter.
This is a worry because there is a compelling relationship between unit labour costs and the consumer price index.
As the RBA governor put it this week, strong growth in such costs "would underpin ongoing high inflation outcomes" - something it clearly wants to avoid.
Even before the most recent rate rise, the Reserve Bank warned that a lift in productivity was needed "to ensure consistency of the wages growth forecast with the bank's inflation target."
Historically, the quickest and easiest way for employers to boost productivity has been to squeeze more out of their workers.
During the 1990s Australians were working some of the longest hours among advanced economies, and that is still largely the case.
Little wonder, then, that when Dr Lowe exhorts the country to become more productive, all employees hear is that they need to work harder.
But according to Dr Chalmers, this is not the aim of the government's policies to boost productivity.
READ MORE:
This is not about "trying to make sure people work longer for less," he said.
Instead, the treasurer talks about adopting technology, "doing the right thing in our energy markets and making sure people have the right skills to prosper".
The government has many other productivity-enhancing goals as well, including to boost competition, modernise payments systems, get better at importing and retaining skills, improve the quality of government spending and support greater labour participation by women.
These aims align well with the recommendations made by a blizzard of reports on the nation's productivity that have been conducted over the years, most recently in March when the Productivity Commission released the results of its five-year inquiry into the matter.
The problem is, none of these seem like quick fixes.
Promisingly, business investment is picking up, which could mean workers have better and more modern equipment and facilities to work with.
But, as Monash University economist Zac Gross warns, its not enough to build a new factory. It is how it is used.
That is the point made by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, which reported this week that many firms operate on a business-as-usual basis and are ill-equipped to take advantage of opportunities to grow and adapt.
For now, the challenge for the RBA is to vanquish high inflation without sending the economy into a downward spiral.
The chances of pulling this off appear to be getting slimmer.
Markets and many economists think there are good odds the official cash rate will reach 4.6 per cent this year.
But monetary policy is an inexact science and with every rate hike, plenty are listening for the sound of the economy snapping.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.