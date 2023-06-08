One person has been taken to hospital following one of two crasheS on the Majura Parkway on Friday morning.
The two incidents on the Majura Parkway caused significant traffic delays, but ACT Policing report the roads are now clear.
A two-vehicle crash on the Monaro Highway about 8am before the Newcastle Street intersection left traffic at a stand-still.
Occupants of both vehicles were assessed at the scene, and one was transported to hospital.
It is understood the patient is in a stable condition.
The second crash occurred further north on the Majura Parkway, near the turn off to Fairbairn Avenue, allegedly as a result of the first.
Emergency services reported five vehicles were involved, but no one was transported to hospital in this case.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
