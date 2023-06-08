The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Traffic

Two crashes on Majura Parkway, one person transported to hospital

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:25am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One person has been taken to hospital following one of two crasheS on the Majura Parkway on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.