Stephen Larkham has completed his post-match review and he's not happy.
The Brumbies had just been defeated 32-27 by the Wellington Hurricanes having been out-muscled by their opponents.
"In the contact area we weren't where we needed to be," he said the following day.
"The physical battle was lost well and truly by the second half," he later added.
So it should come as no surprise to hear what the team has spent plenty of time focusing on this week ahead of Saturday night's quarter-final against the Hurricanes.
The physical battle.
The Brumbies know they have to win the collisions and control the breakdown if they are to turn the tables at Canberra Stadium and they haven't hidden that fact.
"With any New Zealand team, you've got to match them with physicality and the breakdown's pretty important," hooker Connal McInerney said. "That's where it's going to be won and lost, the breakdown.
"As long as that fires, we should put ourselves in a good position to win."
The Hurricanes game plan is based around building pressure through possession and phase play. They attempt to batter opponents into submission, charging into the wall until it crashes down. Tries against ACT came on the 15th and 17th phases.
Larkham said the defensive mindset this week will be similar to previous games, but there is a heightened awareness of the threats the Hurricanes possess.
"We know there's some dangerous players, we know their nine is a dangerous runner and he has wingers popping up inside and outside of him," Larkham said. "They've got a few players that come back through the ruck so we've spent a bit of time on that at training.
"We've spent a bit more time defending longer phases. We've spoken about a similar strategy to every other week if there's an opportunity to get the ball at the breakdown, then we're after it, otherwise we can choose the right ones."
Given their desire to recycle possession, the Hurricanes arrived in Canberra determined to dominate the breakdown.
They know that is easier said than done.
Pete Samu and Jahrome Brown have been effective over the ball all season, while Blake Schoupp and Luke Reimer have swung multiple games with a late steal off the bench.
"The Brumbies have always been synonymous with having a good crack at the breakdown," Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said. "From the Pocock days all the way through, there's been sixes and sevens looking to emulate that.
"The collision game is going to be massive. The collision and the ability to slow up ball or get in behind teams. That doesn't change from week to week it just goes up a level when you get to play-off footy and especially when you're playing the Brumbies."
While the defensive breakdown is important, ACT walked away from last Friday's win over the Rebels disappointed with their accuracy at the breakdown in attack.
Melbourne's loose forwards secured a number of steals and denied ACT in prime attacking territory.
The Brumbies know they must make the most of their opportunities on Saturday night and assistant coach Laurie Fisher said the Hurricanes will be ready to pounce if his side misses the mark at the breakdown.
"They're not at you all the time, but they're great at recognising an opportunity," he said. "When the support players are a bit slow, when you've got a one-out runner, they make good decisions about when to go in and go at you.
"A lot of [our focus] is on mindset. This week we're driving the mindset and making sure everything we do is about strong carries, good groundwork and speed of support. We're not changing our game, the breakdown's been solid all year but we need to find another couple of percentage points of urgency in what we do."
