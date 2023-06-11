"It's her asking, 'Do I need to grieve the loss of my former self and the life I've had'? All these sorts of things. It's a really big confronting transition for her. But through the course of the play, we also see some flashbacks and different stories and get to witness in real time the reason why she is the way she is. And what's shaped the woman she is now and will quite likely shape the kind of parent she's going to be."