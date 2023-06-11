When you see a giant, bright pink rocking horse on a stage, there are certain things you can expect from it.
Someone using it to pole dance is not one of them.
But for a show billed as the Australian stage's answer to Fleabag and The Letdown, perhaps we should have seen it coming - or at least expect the unexpected - when it comes to Pony. And the dancing is just the start of it.
"The horse is pretty magnificent to behold," actor Briallen Clarke says.
"It takes a few different forms - we have a lot of fun with it. We've tried to explore every which way it can be utilised and interacted with."
Pony follows Hazel (Clarke) - a delusional, reality TV-obsessed fantasist who swears like a sailor and has a fondness for greased-up male strippers. She also happens to be ready-to-pop pregnant and not quite sure if she's ready to swap singing Ginuwine's Pony for nursery rhymes.
Clarke says this one-woman play is about showcasing the journey to motherhood not as the bright, happy, joyous time so many shows depict it as, or even the complete opposite - a completely daunting time the mum-to-be is already regretting.
Rather, it's about all of the shades in between - the moment you know you're standing on the edge of everything changing and no longer having control over its inevitability.
"It's confronting all what that means for a woman - Hazel knowing that [the pregnancy] is going to completely change her identity," Clarke says.
"It's her asking, 'Do I need to grieve the loss of my former self and the life I've had'? All these sorts of things. It's a really big confronting transition for her. But through the course of the play, we also see some flashbacks and different stories and get to witness in real time the reason why she is the way she is. And what's shaped the woman she is now and will quite likely shape the kind of parent she's going to be."
Clarke remembers when she first read the script, written by Eloise Snape. She was on a plane and not only did she devour all it had to offer, but she also couldn't help crying and laughing out loud - despite the onlooking fellow passengers.
Hazel felt like an everywoman. Clarke could see a friend or even herself, reacting the same way - being excited and also dreading what the future means.
"So often women are portrayed as either one or the other - you only get one side of the story. It's the classic thing of you're either (The Little Mermaid's) Ursula or Ariel but Hazel's all the things, as all women are," Clarke says.
"We can be meeting her at a time when she's not at her best, and she's struggling. But also she can still be a good person. You're not just a mum or just a career woman - there's no blur between those. We can be all things. And it is messy - life is messy, and life is hard. What I love about Hazel is that she's showing up and she's doing her best at any given moment. And that's all we can do."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
