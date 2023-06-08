The Canberra Times
Over $2500 worth of goods allegedly stolen by Braddon woman

Updated June 9 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:37am
The goods made up a total cost of more than $2600. Picture by Karleen Minney
A woman from Braddon was arrested on Thursday after allegedly being found with more than $2600 worth of stolen goods and a knife, police say.

