A woman from Braddon was arrested on Thursday after allegedly being found with more than $2600 worth of stolen goods and a knife, police say.
About 2pm, police were called by a store in Canberra City after their security system alerted them to a customer stealing goods.
A description of the alleged offender was then given to police before they conducted a search.
About 3.30pm, police located a woman matching the description nearby.
They found she was allegedly in possession of more than $2600 worth of stolen goods, including 15 handbags with some containing cosmetics sold in the store.
She was also allegedly carrying a knife in one of the bags.
The 33-year-old is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday with charges of theft and possession of a knife without a reasonable excuse.
She is also allegedly in breach of good behaviour obligations.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
