A man is accused of threatening a customer with a firearm and a Taser at a bank in what police believe was a targeted robbery.
The 37-year-old man, from Rivett, was arrested on Thursday and charged in relation to an alleged aggravated robbery earlier this year.
At 10.35am on April 28, 2023, officers responded to reports of a robbery at Westpac bank on Franklin Street, Manuka.
Two men approached the alleged victim who was at the bank to make a cash deposit, police claim.
They allegedly threatened the man with weapons, including a firearm and a Taser, and made off with a sum of cash.
Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher previously said police believed the robbery was targeted.
"Police ... believe there is a connection between the victim and the offenders, that's quite the possibility," he said.
"And we're making further inquiries in relation to that."
The man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with aggravated robbery , possession of an offensive weapon with intent, riding in a motor vehicle without consent, and breach of good behaviour obligations.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
