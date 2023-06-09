The Canberra Times
Rivett man accused of Manuka Westpac robbery to face ACT Magistrates Court

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:12am
Police cordoned off the entrance to the bank after the alleged robbery. Picture by Megan Doherty
A man is accused of threatening a customer with a firearm and a Taser at a bank in what police believe was a targeted robbery.

