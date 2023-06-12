"The only 'memorial' section of the Australian War Memorial is the courtyard area with the roll of honour and the tomb of the unknown soldier," says Deb. "The rest is a museum. The $500 million for the expansion of the museum could have been much better spent on social programs, such as assistance to victims of domestic violence. The fact that we spend huge amounts on a building to display weapons while effectively ignoring the plight of people who are living through war on a daily basis in their own homes speaks volumes about our society."