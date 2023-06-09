Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to "front up" and be "unequivocal" in outlining their involvement in the politically charged Brittany Higgins case.
Ms Ley claims Senator Gallagher's alleged foreknowledge of the alleged sexual assault case, outlined in published excerpts of text messages in The Australian between Ms Higgins and her partner David Sharaz, could mean the serious allegation that she has misled Parliament.
The opposition claims that Senator Gallagher had potentially misled Parliament when she said in Senate estimates in June 2021 that "No-one had any knowledge. How dare you?" when it was put to her that Labor figures knew about the allegations regarding Ms Higgins before they became public.
Mr Sharaz, in the newly revealed text messages timed four days before the first stories emerged about Ms Higgins' alleged assault, boasts of a special relationship with Senator Gallagher, and said to Ms Higgins that "she's really invested now ha ha" in the matter.
Senior Labor figures, such as the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, have denied the ACT senator and minister has misled Parliament, while Mr Albanese has declared he has "absolute confidence" in her.
Ms Ley said, "If it is the case that any politician was tipped off about this serious allegation, and then sought to obtain political advantage from it, I can't see how they could remain a minister, let alone a minister for women.
"We've only heard one side of the story through these text messages. But that's because the other side, the Finance Minister, refuses to front up and take questions.
"All of them need to front up and be unequivocal in outlining what knowledge or involvement they had, and when, especially before the story was made public."
Senator Gallagher was last interviewed on Wednesday, when she told the ABC that "My statements are all on the record, and I'm comfortable with those."
The Canberra Times has again sought comment from the minister.
Mr Albanese appeared on Channel 7's Sunrise on Friday, when he labelled any idea of a conspiracy as "nonsense" and pushed back on Liberal party outrage over a controversy that erupted while the Coalition was in power.
"Take a step back, Kochie, what is being suggested here by Peter Dutton," the Prime Minister said.
"You had allegations by a Liberal staffer that another Liberal staffer had a sexual assault in a Liberal minister's office and, somehow, Katy Gallagher has some responsibility for what was going on here?
"This is bizarre."
Asked "Did your colleague mislead Parliament?", the Prime Minister came back with a firm "No".
Assistant minister Jenny McAllister told Sky News Australia that Senator Gallagher's statement that she's comfortable with her public responses and her public statements is "the end of it from my perspective".
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
