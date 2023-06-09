Ben Kafer has heard it all.
The barbs, the taunts, the accusations of nepotism. All because of his surname and a famous father, former Wallaby Rod Kafer.
At first, Ben would get frustrated. No matter what he did or how well he played, there was nothing he could do to silence the critics when he was named in junior representative teams.
Now, the Gungahlin playmaker looks back on his teenage years fondly. All that criticism helped him become the player he is today.
"The turning point was in under-16s," Kafer said. "I made the NSW 2nd XV team and I copped a lot of spray. I had been injured that season and didn't play much. That was when dad emphasised blocking the noise out, playing rugby and showing them why I should be in that team.
"I've copped hate all my life, he's been through it all. He's just told me to play my game and not worry about what anyone else thinks."
It's an insight few young men would be able to provide, Kafer displaying a maturity beyond his years. It's a sign of the work Rod did to ensure Ben became his own man.
The pair had numerous conversations over the years, discussing everything from the finer details of playing flyhalf to how to deal with the on-field sledges.
So when Ben turned to his dad for help, he was happy to assist, but otherwise he was determined to step back and let his son take centre-stage.
"Dad stays away as much as he can so he doesn't overshadow me," Kafer said. "He wants me to be the best player I can and wants me to do it on my own.
"He watches me play and gives me advice and tips but as far as what he's done at the Brumbies, he stays as far away from that as he can to let me do my own thing and have my own role."
The flyhalf played for the ACT under-19s last year and is currently a member of the Brumbies Senior Academy.
Kafer featured in one game for Wests in 2022 before seriously injuring his hamstring and moved to Gungahlin in search of a fresh opportunity this season.
On Saturday he will play inside centre alongside flyhalf and John I Dent player of the year Isaac Crowe for the Eagles' clash with Wests.
Gungahlin coach Locky McCaffrey was thrilled when Kafer reached out to him in the off-season and praised his contribution to the club.
"It wasn't a hard decision on my end [to welcome him]," McCaffrey said. "Credit to Ben, his reason for coming was because a lot of the Brumbies non-playing 23 backs were sent to Wests. Instead of playing with them, he thought the best way to showcase his skills was to play against them."
Like most young players, Kafer dreams of playing for the Brumbies and Wallabies.
He knows, however, that whether he achieves those goals will be decided by his commitment to the sport.
"Playing for the Brumbies has been a dream of mine since I was young," he said. "Then to play for the Wallabies, that's the end goal.
"It's about becoming fitter, working harder and showing I want to be there. I'm focused on being more positive with the way I train and the way I play."
Queanbeyan v Royals at Campese Field, Saturday 3.05pm
Wests v Gungahlin at Jamison Oval, Saturday 3.05pm
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
