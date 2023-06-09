The Melbourne Cup is coming to Canberra

The coveted Melbourne Cup trophy is coming to Canberra.
The $600,000 18-carat-gold trophy will visit the national capital on Wednesday, September 6 as part of the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
The cup will attend a range of community events.
Canberra is one of 41 destinations on this year's tour including cities and towns in Australia as well as New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Hong Kong and Japan.
Racing and Sports chief executive Stephen Crispe said the Canberra community was looking forward to being part of this year's tour.
"We are very excited to welcome the cup to Canberra when it visits on tour in September. We look forward to coming together as a community and giving everyone a chance to see close up the Trophy for the Melbourne Cup," he said.
There will be more details of the event closer to the date.
