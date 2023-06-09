The Canberra Times
The ACT needs its own accountable local police force

By Letters to the Editor
June 10 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra needs a local police force that is accountable to the government and the integrity commission. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Sofronoff inquiry has reminded us that the Australian Federal Police is not fully accountable under ACT law. It is actually exempt from the ACT Integrity Commission.

