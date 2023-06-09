GWS Giants rookie Josh Fahey has had a taste of the AFL and he wants more.
The Canberran made his long-awaited senior debut on the wing two weeks ago with a shock win over reigning premiers Geelong and backed it up with a narrow loss to Richmond in which he scored his first AFL goal.
This Sunday he's been named not only to play but make his first start in the 22, when the Giants travel to Bellerive Oval to take on North Melbourne.
Now he's achieved a life-long dream, Fahey wants to build a career in the AFL.
"My goal is once I'm in, to stay in," Fahey told The Canberra Times.
"I don't want to be chopped and changed between the AFL and the VFL.
"I'm not satisfied playing one or two games.
"That's just the start of it really. Hopefully I'll be in the AFL for a very long time."
After being drafted 41st overall in 2021, Fahey battled injuries last year, ending with a shoulder reconstruction.
The Giants Academy product impressed in pre-season and his dominant performances in the VFL didn't go unnoticed by new Giants coach Adam Kingsley.
"The debut was a long time coming," Fahey said.
"Last year was a bit unfortunate with injury, and it was a tough year having two different coaches, but now it's good to get games under the belt."
Playing as a speedy halfback Fahey struggled to get a look in the AFL sitting behind Giants stars Lachie Ash and Lachie Whitfield.
But Kingsley found a way to use him on the wing, which led to his AFL debut.
"From where he has started over the pre-season to where he is now, it's been an enormous development for him," Kingsley said of Fahey.
"He played the last two games, both as a sub he's come on and had an impact in different ways.
"He kicked a goal that put us in front against Richmond, and what a magical moment that was for him and his teammates."
Kingsley has been impressed with how Fahey has taken his entry into the AFL in his stride, crediting the club's VFL program and coaches as well as the 19-year-old's own dedication to his craft.
"He's had a great appetite to learn and develop, Josh," the coach said.
"Watching his tape with his coach, he has a real thirst to improve, which is great, and that's going to hold him in good stead moving forward.
"He's a player that we see as a big part of our future and he continues develop really nicely."
The second-last placed Kangaroos pose an intriguing challenge for the Giants this weekend in Hobart.
Brett Ratten has stepped in as North Melbourne's interim coach to replace Alastair Clarkson, who took indefinite leave following the racism probe from his time with Hawthorn.
Kingsley predicted a "highly-competitive" contest against the Kangaroos.
"There's a lot of talent, and they're a little more experienced than you think," he said.
North Melbourne v GWS Giants at Bellerive Oval on Sunday, 3.20pm
GWS Giants squad:
FB: Nick Haynes, Lachlan Keeffe, Connor IdunHB: Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Lachie Ash
C: Finn Callaghan, Harry Perryman, Ryan Angwin
HF: Daniel Lloyd, Jake Riccardi, Toby Greene
FF: Xavier O'Halloran, Jesse Hogan, Toby BedfordRR: Kieren Briggs, Tom Green, Stephen Coniglio
Interchange: Callan Ward, Callum Brown, Harry Himmelberg, Josh Fahey
Emergencies: Aaron Cadman, Cameron Fleeton, Matt Flynn, Harry Rowston
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.