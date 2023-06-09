Lookout NRLW teams, the Canberra Raiders aren't entering the comp just to make up the numbers.
Raiders forward Sophie Holyman believes the Green Machine women are set to shake up the NRLW in their debut season.
On paper the team boasts a solid mix of experience and youth, with plenty of representative honours, including their Queensland Maroons duo Holyman and five-eighth Zahara Temara.
Not only did the pair enter Raiders pre-season with an Origin game under their belts, they also shared the field in the Queensland state league where they won the premiership in May with the Burleigh Bears.
Raiders recruits Ash Quinlan and Chante Temara - Zahara's sister - also played for the Bears.
That existing cohesion of Raiders from Burleigh, combined with the Mounties products from the NSW state league, give the new Canberra team plenty of ready-to-go pieces.
With some international and local talent thrown in, coach Darrin Borthwick and his Raiders squad aren't going into their first year in the NRLW half-baked.
"I think we will surprise a lot of people," Holyman told The Canberra Times.
"I can just tell by the aura of the group already that we are building something special.
"We've got players in there that have all played together before so that's always an advantage.
"Even the other girls look like they're getting along like a house on fire, and that's massive going into an NRLW season."
On Friday it was confirmed that Holyman and Temara retained their spots on the Queensland Maroons squad for game two of Women's State of Origin.
The squad was announced ahead of the finale to the two-game series at Townsville Stadium on June 22.
The Maroons made only one change to the 17 since game one with China Polata set to debut on the wing for Julia Robinson, who is serving a one-match suspension.
Queensland hold a 1-0 lead in the series following their 18-10 victory in Sydney over the NSW Sky Blues. Should NSW win in Townsville and tie it up, the first-ever two-game series winner will be decided on points aggregate.
Maroons coach Tahnee Norris named Tallisha Harden as 18th player.
Temara played at halfback in game one, and though she was personally disappointed in her goalkicking performance with one conversion from four attempts, she had 322 kicking metres, nine tackles, and two forced drop-outs.
"Game one gave us heaps of confidence and we're really happy to get that win ... but I left six points out there. I hope to fix that," Temara said.
Holyman played 17 minutes off the bench, making 30 metres from six runs and 10 tackles.
The prop who made her NRLW debut with Brisbane last season has had a meteoric rise in rugby league and said the Origin experience has taken her game to another level.
"I actually had a conversation with the coach a couple of days ago about that," Holyman said this week at Raiders HQ.
"I can't believe how much confidence I've gained just over the camp, and from that game, and I want to come down here and bring that energy [to Canberra]."
The Queensland squad arrive in camp in Townsville next Friday.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
