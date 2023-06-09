"This is a grassroots event where anybody can contribute what they want. Some schools and community groups organise a concert, some people go and play in the street, some libraries will get a band to play during the day, and some people will play by themselves at home and share it on social media," he said. "You could make music in your workplace, in your garden, in a concert hall, anywhere. Part of the ethos of Make Music Day is that events are free to attend or participate."