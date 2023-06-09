It's official, Australians love making music.
According to the most recent report on arts participation from the Australia Council (2019), 15 per cent of Australians make music, which includes 10 per cent playing an instrument, 6 per cent singing, and some talented souls doing both.
This had increased from 12 per cent a few years earlier, and it's envisaged even more people picked up or returned to making music during the pandemic.
"Millions of people are making music in Australia, all through the community; that's something to celebrate," Australian Music Association executive officer Alex Masso said.
Alex is a drummer and will join people across the globe on June 21 in celebrating World Music Day.
Also known as Make Music Day, Alex said the world's biggest DIY music festival has a rich history, starting more than 40 years in France under the name Fete de la Musique and spreading around the world.
Whether online or face-to-face, everyone from professional musos and music therapists to teenagers with thousands of songs on their personal playlists benefits from the initiative.
"For some people, it's about the freedom of getting together in public places to make and enjoy music; for others, it's an opportunity for a special event or project," says Alex. "The basic principles, that music is for everyone and it's something we can all share are things I think we can all agree on."
Music is in all of our lives, all the time, but it's nice to have a time to focus on the fact that music is important to a lot of us and so many people participate in music making.- Alex Masso, Australian Music Association
While Alex will be busy putting together Australia's contribution to the global live stream, collaborating with partners in countries such as India, Nigeria, Cyprus, America and the UK, he said how others celebrate World Music Day is up to them.
"This is a grassroots event where anybody can contribute what they want. Some schools and community groups organise a concert, some people go and play in the street, some libraries will get a band to play during the day, and some people will play by themselves at home and share it on social media," he said. "You could make music in your workplace, in your garden, in a concert hall, anywhere. Part of the ethos of Make Music Day is that events are free to attend or participate."
To register an event, submit a video of you making music, or collaborate with fellow music lovers worldwide, visit makemusicaustralia.org.au.
