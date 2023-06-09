All the charges against David McBride should be dropped

Former SAS soldiers who testified in the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial have rightly been widely praised for telling the truth. Yet the person who first exposed the issue of possible war crimes having been committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan has largely been ignored.
David McBride served as a mid level officer in Afghanistan. On his return to Canberra McBride tried to have his concerns about possible war crimes in Afghanistan addressed internally.
When he believed the Department of Defence was hoping to ignore the issue, McBride passed documents to the ABC. The ABC's Afghan Files documentary revealed possible unlawful killings by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.
These revelations in turn led to the official Brereton Report which found evidence of possible war crimes.
McBride goes on trial in October for leaking classified documents and faces a lengthy jail sentence if convicted. All charges against McBride should be dropped. We owe him a debt of gratitude for forcing us to face the reality of Australia war crimes in Afghanistan.
I read the article regarding robo-calls that were seeking views about the Calvary Hospital issue ("Canberrans receive push-polling calls about Calvary compulsory acquisition", canberratimes.com.au, June 8).
Apparently one question related to views about the Minister, Rachel Stephen-Smith.
This made me think about my stay in Canberra Hospital in March last year (my only stay in hospital since 1955). I wrote to The Canberra Times after I was discharged relaying my experience and the outstanding treatment I received.
However I did not mention in that letter one aspect that is related to the robo-calls, that is views on the Minister. I was admitted very early on a Saturday morning. Although I was focused on my condition, I was nevertheless surprised to see Rachel Stephen-Smith there as well, talking to staff.
I have no idea why she was there at that time, but was very impressed that she was; a striking example of a politician experiencing the front line and not just talking about it.
During my stay I had three different room "mates", all from the South Coast. Each of them praised the treatment they were receiving; a big tick for The Canberra Hospital.
I recently went to the Canberra Theatre and was seated directly behind a man whose head obscured the middle of the stage from my view.
I haven't had that problem at cinemas for a very long time. Perhaps cinema seats are staggered sideways row by row, or the floor more steeply angled.
The Romans probably got it right. I hope the new theatre doesn't make the same mistakes.
But then, considering what's happening in Ukraine, I wonder how I can be complaining about this.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has form when it comes to political manoeuvring for the Labor Party. At the 2012 ACT election, voters got rid of three of the four Greens MLAs and voted in equal numbers of Liberal and Labor MLAs.
As the then ACT Chief Minister, Katy Gallagher opted to form a coalition with the one remaining Greens MLA when she did not have to, to stay in government.
She could have easily led a minority government. She did it either out of stupidity or deliberately. The effect of her decision has been to condemn the ACT to a perpetual Labor/Greens government (already in power for 22 years) and, among other things, burdening ACT taxpayers with an extremely wasteful light rail system to which the ACT government has already committed (to Stages 1 and 2) an estimated cost of some $4.5 billion dollars.
I don't have any particular views on the kangaroo cull - it seems sad, and I hope all other avenues have been explored - but it does irritate me that all the reserves are closed for so long.
For many of us, particularly those with kids, night time is the only time for any amount of exercise. Is it really necessary to close all the reserves for a month?
Surely a rotation through them would be possible, or does the ACT have a whole battalion of sharp-shooters who can cover all of them simultaneously? In which case, why close them for so long?
It seems like this might be a case of administrative convenience rather than actual necessity. I'd like the relevant minister to take a more granular approach if possible.
The ACT Government can't dodge the fact that their land release policy has led to a significant shortage of affordable housing.
The planning regime with its 70/30 infill/greenfields policy has added to this shortage. This lack of housing supply has resulted in some of the highest house prices and rents in Australia. Expensive housing has consequences.
The government says the new planning regime will produce a more affordable, sustainable, liveable, diverse, interesting, productive and economically efficient Canberra.
It's hard to see how any of these outcomes will be delivered when the new system relies heavily on deregulating the market with vague outcomes, up-zoning and limited design rules.
Areas that have already been up-zoned around the tram route see higher prices, less choice, and the replacement of the "garden city" design with concrete covered heatsinks.
The Territory Plan needs to be a planning guide to address the challenges of the future, not to replicate the errors of the past.
When two Canberrans travel together in a car they cause one third less emissions than two Canberrans who travel by public transport.
Shadow Transport Minister Mark Parton is almost right in saying that, "If you currently drive a car in Canberra, let it be known that Labor and the Greens want to get you out of the driver's seat".
Actions speak louder than words.
The 2011 census recorded the lowest proportion of Canberra commuters travelling in car passenger seats (8.6 per cent) since journey to work statistics were first recorded in 1976.
This record was broken in 2016.
That was the first time the number of commuters on car passenger seats (7.3 per cent) fell below the number on public transport seats (8.2 per cent).
Paradoxically, the government responded by closing "three for free" parking areas and by converting part of Adelaide Avenue's T2 lane to a general traffic lane.
It was hardly surprising that the 2021 census recorded the lowest-ever proportion of Canberra commuters travelling as car passengers (6.7 per cent), and the highest-ever proportion (75 per cent) travelling as car drivers.
The government has plenty of scope to cut pollution by encouraging Canberrans back onto car passenger seats.
As the ACT government re-vamps the planning systems for the city will the changes correct the flaws of the past or exacerbate them? Genuine community consultation is one concern.
Urban planning and development is not just about real estate, it is really about how people live. This includes their access to work, leisure, facilities and services.
Planning has to build on what exists and encompass the economic, physical, aesthetic, social, environmental aspirations of its people and future concerns such as adaptation to climate change.
This requires a structured hierarchy of consultation from the Territory Plan through to Master Plans as the principles and requirements right down to the developer level are documented.
Developers then must have regard to these principles and requirements and undertake further consultation on the specifics of their proposals.
Information presented for public consultation needs to be fit for purpose and be presented with the assistance of a professional facilitator to ensure balanced community input.
The incorporation of community views enhances social well-being promotes economic and service efficiency and builds social cohesion through time.
We cannot afford not to do it.
It is an impressive feat for Jack Kershaw (Letters, June 7) to argue that dual occupancies and up-zoning in existing suburbs would be "environmentally destructive", especially while simultaneously arguing for the development of entirely new suburbs (presumably on freshly bulldozed greenfield sites?).
The 1950s are no more; it's time for a new fresh approach to housing in Canberra.
No, Anne Willenborg, it would not be great if the banks didn't pass on the latest interest rate rise (Letters, June 8). There's no point raising the "cash rate" if it doesn't flow through to the actual interest rates people pay. The RBA would need to raise rates again until the intended market rate increase occurred.
David Perkins suggests Calvary accept the ACT government appropriating its property because it's democracy in action (Letters, June 7). Two dingoes and a lamb voting on what's for dinner would also be democracy in action. But it would end badly for the lamb. The true test of a democracy is its protection of the politically unpopular against the tyranny of the majority.
There is such an unnecessary mess surrounding who controls or runs an efficient Calvary hospital, and even what its name should be. Sick people are being cared for in a real hospital, and can thank their lucky stars such skilled help is nearby. Just let Calvary do its job without self-serving political interference.
Well done Reserve Bank. You are driving us into recession.
The RBA boss warns of the need for restraint in pay rises because of its effect on inflation. What about rising inflation when there were no wage rises (just before the 12 rate rises we have had to endure?). It does not make sense and neither does he.
Like any good shiraz the Sharaz story just gets better and better as it opens up and matures.
Trump has been indicted over his retention of classified documents. Why has it taken so long?
The ACT now has "world-leading protection for intersex people". Nothing wrong with that. We are a progressive, intelligent, and supportive community. Now, what about world-leading protection against drugged, drunk, and dangerous drivers?
Thank you for the editorial (canberratimes.com.au, June 8) about new laws relating to driving offences. But there was no mention of drugs and alcohol. We see reports of people being convicted of driving under the influence, even when their licenses have already been suspended.
Really Pope? "Authorized?" (Pope's View, June 9) This is Australia, not the USA.
Unlike many, he has walked the talk ("David Pocock slams Maules Creek coal mine expansion after arrest 10 years ago", canberratimes.com.au June 8) .
