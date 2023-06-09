The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 10, 1979

By Jess Hollingsworth
June 10 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 10, 1979.
On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on the sale of rare and valuable Australian historic furniture at a homestead auction just one hour outside Canberra.

