Times Past: June 10, 1979

On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on the sale of rare and valuable Australian historic furniture at a homestead auction just one hour outside Canberra.
A cedar four-poster bed originally owned by explorer Hamilton Hume was bought by the Federal Government at an auction at 'Berrebangalo', Gunning, NSW.
Mrs Deidre Stokes, a spokesperson for the auctioneers, Geoff k. Gray Ltd said "two gentlemen from Canberra bought the bed for $5250" with a letter of credit from the government. One of the highest prices paid at the auction was $16,000 for a full-size billiard table, made by Alcock and Co in the 1890s and used in a film featuring Sir Walter Lindrum.
The auction of 335 lots included many objects, sculptures, bronzes, historical Australian furniture, and a papier mache English games table that fetched $1000. Some of the most notable buys were a Louis XVI pedestal clock, bought by a Melbourne businessman for $5000 over the phone, and two pieces reputedly from Wentworth house, now Vaucluse House: a rosewood display cabinet that sold for $4500, and a hardwood dressing mirror that sold for $3500.
Mrs Stokes said that the auction had been successful. A large number of people had attended, and the prices paid on some of the Australian pieces had begun to "creep up", which showed that Australian buyers were prepared to pay world-parity prices for antiques.
The buyers were from Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra who attended the auction at the homestead. The collection was owned by the Whittaker family who had recently sold the property which had been in the family for six generations.
Many of the pieces in the auction were made of cedar, pine and oak along with other oriental art works and 78 rpm recordings by artists such as Enrico Caruso, Dame Nellie Melba and Richard Tauber.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.