Let Brief Monday June 12

June 10 2023 - 5:30am
NOT A GOOD IDEA

No, Anne Willenborg, it would not be great if the banks didn't pass on the latest interest rate rise (Letters, June 8). There's no point raising the "cash rate" if it doesn't flow through to the actual interest rates people pay. The RBA would need to raise rates again until the intended market rate increase occurred.

