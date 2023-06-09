Let Brief Monday June 12

No, Anne Willenborg, it would not be great if the banks didn't pass on the latest interest rate rise (Letters, June 8). There's no point raising the "cash rate" if it doesn't flow through to the actual interest rates people pay. The RBA would need to raise rates again until the intended market rate increase occurred.
David Perkins suggests Calvary accept the ACT government appropriating its property because it's democracy in action (Letters, June 7). Two dingoes and a lamb voting on what's for dinner would also be democracy in action. But it would end badly for the lamb. The true test of a democracy is its protection of the politically unpopular against the tyranny of the majority.
There is such an unnecessary mess surrounding who controls or runs an efficient Calvary hospital, and even what its name should be. Sick people are being cared for in a real hospital, and can thank their lucky stars such skilled help is nearby. Just let Calvary do its job without self-serving political interference.
Well done Reserve Bank. You are driving us into recession.
The RBA boss warns of the need for restraint in pay rises because of its effect on inflation. What about rising inflation when there were no wage rises (just before the 12 rate rises we have had to endure?). It does not make sense and neither does he.
Like any good shiraz the Sharaz story just gets better and better as it opens up and matures.
Trump has been indicted over his retention of classified documents. Why has it taken so long?
The ACT now has "world-leading protection for intersex people". Nothing wrong with that. We are a progressive, intelligent, and supportive community. Now, what about world-leading protection against drugged, drunk, and dangerous drivers?
Thank you for the editorial (canberratimes.com.au, June 8) about new laws relating to driving offences. But there was no mention of drugs and alcohol. We see reports of people being convicted of driving under the influence, even when their licenses have already been suspended.
Really Pope? "Authorized?" (Pope's View, June 9) This is Australia, not the USA.
Unlike many, he has walked the talk ("David Pocock slams Maules Creek coal mine expansion after arrest 10 years ago", canberratimes.com.au June 8) .
