Times Past: June 11, 1928

By Jess Hollingsworth
June 11 2023 - 12:00am
The front page on this day in 1928.
On this historic day in 1928, The Canberra Times reported on legendary flying pioneer Charles Kingsford Smith and his team who completed the world-first flight from America to Australia over the Pacific Ocean.

