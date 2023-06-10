Times Past: June 11, 1928

On this historic day in 1928, The Canberra Times reported on legendary flying pioneer Charles Kingsford Smith and his team who completed the world-first flight from America to Australia over the Pacific Ocean.
The world's most wonderful flight in the Southern Cross landed in Brisbane at 10.15am on a Saturday, having spanned the Pacific from the United States coast to Australian shores in 83 hours and 29 minutes of flying time. The Southern Cross arrived in Sydney and was set to leave for Canberra at the end of the week.
Rumours of intentions to fly to New Zealand and then to England were deprecated by Charles Ulm, Kingsford Smith's flying partner. Ulm admitted other flights were being contemplated.
Scenes of wild enthusiasm marked the welcome of Sydney people to Captain Kingsford Smith and his gallant band of fliers, when the Southern Cross landed at Mascot aerodrome at 3.08pm after an uneventful flight from Brisbane.
At 9am there were many people at the aerodrome and when the fliers landed there was an estimated 200,000 present. There were poignant scenes witnessed at the reunion of Captain Kingsford Smith and his aged parents, and Ulm and his wife, mother and father. Four-hundred-thousand eyes were turned northwards when the announcement was made by loudspeakers the Southern Cross had passed over Manly and a couple of minutes later would be a speck in the distance. The mighty plane was escorted by a dozen other planes and when the engines roared over the crowd, cheers went up to meet them.
Once the plane had landed and the fliers had exited, they were introduced to many dignitaries, including the governor general Lord John Stonehaven. The crowd could not have been better behaved. The commissioner of police was confident there would be no trouble, but to cope with the crowd there were 500 uniformed men, 50 of whom were to stand guard over the plane.
Kingsford Smith, Ulm and the two accompanying American fliers made statements shortly after disembarking, stating their thanks for each other and that they had come to be relying on each other after flying over 11,000km together.
