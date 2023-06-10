Times Past: June 11, 1928

At 9am there were many people at the aerodrome and when the fliers landed there was an estimated 200,000 present. There were poignant scenes witnessed at the reunion of Captain Kingsford Smith and his aged parents, and Ulm and his wife, mother and father. Four-hundred-thousand eyes were turned northwards when the announcement was made by loudspeakers the Southern Cross had passed over Manly and a couple of minutes later would be a speck in the distance. The mighty plane was escorted by a dozen other planes and when the engines roared over the crowd, cheers went up to meet them.