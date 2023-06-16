It didn't take long for Massimo De Lutiis to realise what his Junior Wallabies selection meant to his family.
His mum started tearing up soon after he broke the news and at that point the magnitude of his achievement hit home.
De Lutiis is in camp as the Australian under 20s team prepares to travel to South Africa for the upcoming Junior World Cup.
The prop has dedicated himself to earning an Australian jersey and when he received the call, he and his family couldn't have been happier.
"It was really exciting, especially because it was a big goal of mine this year, it really put a smile on my face," he said.
"[My family] was over the moon, Mum started tearing up a little bit, and Dad was pretty happy.
"My grandparents and all that were ringing me up to congratulate me."
De Lutiis is one of five Brumbies representatives selected for the final 30-man squad. He will play alongside Liam Bowron (Royals), Lachlan Hooper (Tuggeranong), Toby MacPherson (Uni-Norths), and Klayton Thorn (Gungahlin).
De Lutiis impressed the coaches in camp and found himself in the starting prop role to take on the New Zealand U20s side in their recent two-match series in Wellington.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Junior Wallabies stunned New Zealand in their first Test with a 34-26 win, and narrowly lost by one-point in their second meeting (19-18), levelling the two-Test series.
De Lutiis scored a try in the second match, which was an "amazing" moment for himself and his family.
"It felt really good, especially since we were down a couple points, it definitely sparked a bit of energy up in the team," he said.
"My family was there watching as well, so I pointed out to them [after scoring]."
While Australia wasn't able to secure two wins, the team gained a lot of confidence from putting on strong performances against the formidable rugby nation of New Zealand.
"The team was over the moon, and I was really happy. Especially being in New Zealand too, they had the home ground advantage, it just made the win so much better," De Lutiis said.
"We're looking really good at the moment. The New Zealand series gave us a lot of confidence in our ability."
Uni-Norths' flanker Toby MacPherson came off the bench in the second match of the New Zealand series which he described as an "unreal experience".
MacPherson is a Queensland junior who moved to Canberra to chase his rugby dreams and hopes to use the event as a springboard towards a Super Rugby debut over the coming years.
"It's a pretty surreal feeling knowing that you're not just representing your club or your family, you're actually representing everyone from Australia," MacPherson said.
"We gained a lot of confidence that we do have the ability and the skill to go over to South Africa and put a really good performance on the park across all our games.
"There's a lot of confidence within the group that has been bought off the back of some really hard work through training."
Australia put the finishing touches on their World Cup preparations with a 92-17 victory over a Barbarians side in Sydney on Wednesday.
The win provided the team with their last chance to fine-tune combinations before travelling to South Africa and De Lutiis is confident they will return with a trophy.
"It will be good to see what the boys can do against different teams and against the older boys as well," De Lutiis said.
"We're shaping up really nicely for this World Cup."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.