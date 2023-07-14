Eastlake's first-grade women's team have shown significant defensive improvement this season and a former Wallaby has been the key.
Retired rugby international Matt O'Connor was brought into Demons training sessions this year by Eastlake women's coach and childhood friend, Chris Maher, to provide tackling expertise to the group.
Maher attributed their defensive boost to the "positive impact" of O'Connor's assistance, with the ex-Wallabies star previously coaching in Japan, Australia, England and Ireland.
"Matt has put tools in place, but it's also the girls' intent and desire that's getting it done," Maher said.
"We played Ainslie in round one and the stats said we laid 35 tackles, then we've played them again four weeks later, and we laid 83.
"We got beaten by about six goals in round one and then we beat them by a couple of goals the second time we played them, which was on the back of our defence."
Though rugby and Australian Rules are very different codes, Eastlake has benefitted from taking on O'Connor's union tackling technique expertise.
"Having Matt on-board will hopefully give us a bit of an edge," Maher said.
"The rugby codes have been focusing on defence for a long time and it is relatively new to some of the AFL environments, so from prioritising it, it empowers the whole process.
"Players learn how to follow what equals a good tackle and how you can best deal with the ball carrier.
"They know that this guy knows what he's talking about."
Maher said that O'Connor's presence has not only been beneficial to the playing group, but the coaching staff too, and it all sets them up well for a strong finish in the final four rounds of the regular season.
Eastlake are currently equal third on the ladder and are set to play Gungahlin Jets in round 12 on Saturday.
Women
Eastlake Demons v Gungahlin Jets, Phillip Oval on Saturday, 11.30am
Belconnen Magpies v Queanbeyan Tigers, Holt 1 on Saturday, 12pm
Tuggeranong Valley v Ainslie Tricolours, Greenway Oval on Saturday, 1.15pm
Men
Eastlake Demons v Gungahlin Jets, Phillip Oval on Saturday, 1.15pm
Belconnen Magpies v Queanbeyan Tigers, Holt 1 on Saturday, 2pm
Tuggeranong Valley v Ainslie Tricolours, Greenway Oval on Saturday, 3pm
