The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL Canberra: Ex-Wallaby Matt O'Connor leads Eastlake Demons women's defensive boost

LW
By Liam Wyllie
Updated July 14 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew O'Connor is a former Wallabies player who is now helping out Eastlake women's team as a tackling coach. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Matthew O'Connor is a former Wallabies player who is now helping out Eastlake women's team as a tackling coach. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Eastlake's first-grade women's team have shown significant defensive improvement this season and a former Wallaby has been the key.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Liam Wyllie

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.