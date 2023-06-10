Keep draughts out of your home this winter

Draught Proofing Canberra, a local business led by industry expert Ray Buckley, is at the forefront of providing effective draught proofing solutions for homes.
With a strong focus on creating comfortable and energy-efficient living spaces, the company aims to address the needs of homeowners, particularly seniors who can greatly benefit from draught-free environments.
Keeping draughts out of a home is crucial, especially for seniors, as draughts can significantly impact their comfort and wellbeing.
Unwanted airflow can lead to discomfort, temperature fluctuations, and even health issues. By sealing gaps and cracks, Draught Proofing Canberra helps create stable and comfortable indoor environments, ensuring the wellbeing of all occupants.
Draught Proofing Canberra offers a wide range of products and services tailored to address draught-related issues.
Their comprehensive home assessments include a thorough examination of external doors, windows, cornices, skirtings, and other potential areas of air leakage.
Recommendations are provided for replacing worn-out seals and effectively sealing off the manhole to the roof cavity space.
The company also specialises in zoning solutions, which involve installing door seals and brush seals to prevent air temperature transfer between rooms.
Additionally, Draught Proofing Canberra offers independent advice on solar power, home insulation, and window insulation, helping homeowners reduce energy usage and costs.
Draught Proofing Canberra has experienced significant growth over the past year. With a strong commitment to excellent service, effective communication, and professional-quality workmanship, the company has become a trusted name in the industry.
Recently partnering with Stonefox Media for marketing, Draught Proofing Canberra is expanding its reach to new and diverse markets, delivering educational and lighthearted information to potential clients.
Choosing Draught Proofing Canberra for draught proofing needs ensures exceptional service and long-term savings.
The company's expertise allows them to identify and address problem areas in homes, resulting in improved comfort, enhanced energy efficiency, and reduced energy consumption.
Draught Proofing Canberra's services contribute to long-term financial savings while supporting a sustainable future. Draught proofing enhances energy efficiency by reducing the need for excessive heating or cooling, resulting in lower energy consumption and costs.
By addressing these issues, homeowners can enjoy a more comfortable living environment while making a positive impact on the environment.
Ray Buckley, the owner of Draught Proofing Canberra, states, "At Draught Proofing Canberra, we are dedicated to providing top-quality draught proofing solutions that save you money and reduce your energy usage. Our aim is to ensure homes are comfortable, efficient and sustainable for the long term."
As Draught Proofing Canberra continues to excel in delivering exceptional service, the company remains committed to helping homeowners achieve optimal comfort, energy efficiency, and financial savings through effective draught proofing solutions.
Find out more at draughtproofingcanberra.com.au or phone 0417 372 372.
Volunteering is widely known to improve mental health and quality of life.
For many people approaching retirement, volunteering builds a renewed sense of purpose. It is a wonderful way to make new friends with similar values.
Giving back to society can make you happier, which also benefits the quality of our relationships.
Graeme Matthew is a long-term pantry volunteer at Communities at Work, Canberra's largest non-profit community organisation.
Graeme chose to volunteer because he believes in its mission to help people who are vulnerable and marginalised. He chose Communities at Work because of its philosophy of caring about people in practical ways like food and clothing.
"The organisation stands out as one that really gives back to the community and aligns with my own values," he said.
Over his 10 years at the organisation's food pantry, Graeme has seen first-hand what a tremendous impact it has in the community. He's proud to have played a part in helping many people through tough times.
"The pantry is a community hub for our clients. It's much more than just a place where they can buy some discounted food. Many of our clients are lonely living by themselves. They come to the pantry to see a friendly face and enjoy a chat. For some, that's their only social contact for the week," Graeme said.
"That's why we've worked so hard over the years to create a welcoming and comfortable environment. We want to build positive relationships with our clients. We want them to feel safe and confident about coming in and doing their shopping with dignity. It gives them a powerful feeling of self-esteem. That's really important for them and rewarding for us."
There are plenty of volunteer opportunities at Communities at Work. Their diverse services cover community pantries, clothing program, op shop and community development.
So, if you need a boost to your mental health and wellbeing, consider volunteering with Communities at Work. Go to commsatwork.org/volunteer to find out more.
It is with great pleasure that Goodwin Village Downer can share the news they have now obtained Development Application approval.
Goodwin Retirement Living is about living on your own terms. Finding new opportunities, new adventures, and being inspired by new things. Warm, friendly and vibrant places, designed for active, self-reliant seniors who want comfortable, easy living.
Through extensive collaboration and engagement with the local community and the ACT Government, Goodwin is now able to commence development of the new village in line with its original mission of providing a thriving village that allows residents to live their best lives.
Goodwin Village Downer will build on Goodwin's history of award-winning villages already existing in Canberra, including Ainslie, Crace, Farrer and Monash.
It will consist primarily of independent units, but also include some assisted living units that provide a helping hand, giving you more time to enjoy life.
Erik Boddeus, Goodwin's executive manager of Retirement Living, Property and Development says the approval is a great outcome and milestone for Goodwin.
"Next steps involve discussions and negotiations with our preferred builders and finalising the financial modelling as so much has changed in both the construction market as well as the property market.
"We don't know exactly, but if all goes well, we could possibly start construction in the second half of this calendar year and complete construction in the first half of 2025. At this stage we will continue to take expressions of interest, and we hope to be able to release the project officially to the market and issue contracts in the coming weeks."
People can join the Register of Interest at goodwin.org.au/register-your-interest. It is free, easy to do and keeps you up to date as development progresses. Priority of choice will be given to those who have been on the Register for longest.
Erik said, "The news is exciting and we are looking forward to seeing the Goodwin Village Downer be home to another vibrant community!"
Join the Register of Interest by visiting goodwin.org.au/register-your-interest