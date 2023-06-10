How to boost your mental health - try volunteering Advertising Feature

Volunteer Karen Harmsworth at Best Dressed Store, part of Communities at Work, Canberra's largest non-profit community organisation. Picture supplied

Volunteering is widely known to improve mental health and quality of life.



For many people approaching retirement, volunteering builds a renewed sense of purpose. It is a wonderful way to make new friends with similar values.



Giving back to society can make you happier, which also benefits the quality of our relationships.

Graeme Matthew is a long-term pantry volunteer at Communities at Work, Canberra's largest non-profit community organisation.



Graeme chose to volunteer because he believes in its mission to help people who are vulnerable and marginalised. He chose Communities at Work because of its philosophy of caring about people in practical ways like food and clothing.



"The organisation stands out as one that really gives back to the community and aligns with my own values," he said.

Over his 10 years at the organisation's food pantry, Graeme has seen first-hand what a tremendous impact it has in the community. He's proud to have played a part in helping many people through tough times.

"The pantry is a community hub for our clients. It's much more than just a place where they can buy some discounted food. Many of our clients are lonely living by themselves. They come to the pantry to see a friendly face and enjoy a chat. For some, that's their only social contact for the week," Graeme said.



"That's why we've worked so hard over the years to create a welcoming and comfortable environment. We want to build positive relationships with our clients. We want them to feel safe and confident about coming in and doing their shopping with dignity. It gives them a powerful feeling of self-esteem. That's really important for them and rewarding for us."

There are plenty of volunteer opportunities at Communities at Work. Their diverse services cover community pantries, clothing program, op shop and community development.