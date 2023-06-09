While the Bruce Lehrmann rape allegations certainly contributed to the downfall of Scott Morrison, the ALP - which mercilessly pursued the PM and Brittany Higgins' former boss Senator Linda Reynolds - is suffering from an acute case of unintended consequences.
A cause celebre that has exposed the ugly side of Australian politics to a degree rarely seen before has come down to a question of who in government knew what, and when did they know it.
In this case the person facing the most acute questioning is ACT senator, Finance Minister, and popular former ACT chief minister Katy Gallagher.
According to text messages not seen by The Canberra Times but not denied by Higgins or her fiancée David Sharaz, Senator Gallagher not only knew of the rape allegations before they were first publicly disclosed on The Project, but had also been sent a copy of the interview before it went to air.
The texts, which were apparently on the mobile phone Higgins was understandably initially reluctant to hand over to police investigating her allegations against Lehrmann, have been leaked to News Corp journalists.
A recording of a five-hour meeting between Higgins, Sharaz, Lisa Wilkinson and The Project producer Angus Llewellyn, also appears to have been leaked to the media.
One point that appears to have been lost in the wash is that these leaks are a gross invasion of Higgins' and Sharaz's privacy.
The phone was handed over to the AFP in order to assist in the investigation of an allegation of a very serious crime.
Given the material now in the public domain was never disclosed in open court or at the recent inquiry there are questions that need answering about how this information came to be in the public domain.
It will now almost certainly dominate debate in both chambers when Parliament resumes on Tuesday.
Senator Gallagher's June 4, 2021, denial that she knew of the rape allegations before the Higgins interview went to air is a claim that needs testing.
Responding to a claim by Senator Reynolds that senior Labor figures had been tipped off before the story went to air Senator Gallagher had said: "No one had any knowledge. How dare you! It's all about protecting yourself".
While Senator Gallagher appears to be the most exposed, other ALP heavyweights are also being drawn into the sorry saga.
Anthony Albanese and Tanya Plibersek were both mentioned in the January 27, 2021 Spotlight recording as people who could be primed to "fire questions" in question time over the allegations.
Both went into attack mode once the story broke.
It is borderline ironic, given the Opposition will take full advantage of the leaked material when Parliament resumes, that Peter Dutton, Michaelia Cash et al are perpetuating exactly the same grubby behaviour they say Labor is guilty of.
Neither side of politics is coming off well from this week's revelations.
It is hardly surprising that public trust in the political class has sunk to an all time low. Many had hoped that with the election of the new government, the worst of such behaviour was now in the past.
There is no easy way for Senator Gallagher or Mr Albanese to make this go away.
The public want nothing more than to see an end to this kind of political warring and a quick return to the government getting back to doing the job it was elected to do.
The best way to do that is for those involved to answer the questions now being directed towards their actions.
