On the road in the land of fire and ice: Uncovering Iceland's most scenic drives

Iceland, a mesmerising tapestry of colossal glaciers, cascading waterfalls, and fiery volcanoes, is a dream destination for adventurous road-trippers. Picture Shutterstock

Iceland, a mesmerising tapestry of colossal glaciers, cascading waterfalls, and fiery volcanoes, is a dream destination for adventurous road-trippers. Thanks to Iceland car rentals, visitors can independently explore the diverse landscapes at their own pace, stopping whenever and wherever the beauty of the island nation takes their breath away.



This guide highlights some of the best scenic drives in Iceland, offering a taste of the country's profound natural beauty and unique geological wonders.

The iconic route 1: Circling the island

Also known as the Ring Road, Route 1 circumnavigates the island, providing access to many of Iceland's most iconic sights. Spanning approximately 1,332 kilometres, this route is a popular choice for self-drive tours. Highlights include the Jkulsrln glacier lagoon, the black sand beaches of Vik, and the thunderous Dettifoss waterfall. According to data from the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration, over 350,000 tourists travelled the Ring Road in 2019, making it the most frequented route in the country.

The Golden Circle: A short but sweet drive

Covering about 300 kilometres, the Golden Circle is a compact route that packs a significant punch, and is one of the best places to visit on any vacation package in Iceland. It encompasses three of the country's most visited attractions: ingvellir National Park, the Geysir geothermal area, and the Gullfoss waterfall. This route is ideal for those with limited time, offering a snapshot of Iceland's diverse natural wonders within a day's drive from Reykjavik.

The Snfellsnes Peninsula: Iceland in miniature

Often described as 'Iceland in miniature,' the Snfellsnes Peninsula encapsulates the country's varied landscapes in a small area. A drive around the peninsula will take you past black and golden sand beaches, rugged cliffs, lava fields, and the towering Snfellsjkull glacier. It's a less travelled route, offering a sense of solitude amidst the stunning landscapes.

The Westfjords: Venturing off the beaten path

For those seeking a more offbeat route, the remote Westfjords region offers a unique adventure. This area is less visited due to its challenging roads and remote location, but the reward is an unspoiled landscape brimming with dramatic fjords, hot springs, and abundant birdlife. The Westfjords also house the breathtaking Dynjandi waterfall, a must-see spectacle cascading down in a series of smaller waterfalls.

The Diamond Circle: The gem of North Iceland

If you find yourself in the north of Iceland, the Diamond Circle route is an exceptional drive that you should not miss. This 260-kilometre loop showcases some of North Iceland's most impressive attractions, including the horseshoe-shaped sbyrgi canyon, the thundering Dettifoss waterfall, and the bubbling mud pools of Hverir. The route also passes through the charming town of Hsavk, often hailed as the whale-watching capital of Iceland.