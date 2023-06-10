For a while there, it became almost a given, a default setting, that booking a flight, anywhere, was fraught with peril.
Throughout the worst of the pandemic, travel was dicey, to say the least.
And airlines had plenty of excuses, like any workplace or service, for delivering less than average service.
And so, there was a good chance your flight would be cancelled, often at short notice, even moments before checking in.
But those days, surely, are over. Long-suffering passengers may be accustomed to the unpredictable nature of flying; even short flights from Canberra to Sydney can be changed at short notice.
But when there's a better than average chance that, on any given day, a Qantas flight from Canberra may never materialise at all, something must be seriously wrong.
This is apparently the case these days at Canberra Airport where, managing director Stephen Byron says, Qantas must have some kind of inbuilt plan to cancel 50 flights a month between the capital and Sydney.
He took aim at the country's main carrier last week, accusing Qantas of "anti-competitive" behaviour by booking take-off and landing slots in Sydney "which it has no intention of using".
Qantas has rejected the allegation, blaming "well-known" shortages of air traffic controllers in Sydney.
But Mr Byron has countered this by pointing out Virgin, the other main carrier, had only a fraction of Qantas' cancellations for the same flight route over the same period.
He has a point - so much so the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has the issue firmly on its radar.
The issue, that is, of the dire lack of competition in Australia's airline industry, of which this latest problem is but one of many symptoms.
It has resulted in "higher airfares and poorer service for consumers" - this won't be news to most frequent flyers.
It's worth noting Sydney Airport has endorsed the ACCC's position, declaring the "current rules don't work" when it comes to access to peak time slots.
If the ACCC is already addressing the issue, so too should the federal government.
It needs to act quickly to ensure irreversible damage isn't done to an industry that, given the size of our population, should be one of the most efficient in the world.
It also risks dissuading international carriers from ever landing here.
This, as we know, would be a disaster, both for the airport, and for Canberra as a whole, which needs to be, at the very least, a viable place to land. It's a problem that needs to be nipped in the bud.
