Times Past: June 12, 1994

On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on the memories that were evoked when the water levels of Lake Jindabyne dropped, revealing an old church.
The ruins of St Columbkille's Catholic Parish stood above the receding water level of Lake Jindabyne, a haunting reminder to the folk of a long-ago submerged town.
A lone parishioner rested the day prior on the faded, red steps amid the cement foundations, timber support beams and broken crockery - all that was left of the little white church that stood on a hill overlooking the old Jindabyne township.
Jindabyne resident Nancy Leary, 65, sat immersed in memories of fortnightly masses at the parish, which was built by the voluntary labour of the townspeople including her father, Herb Williams. Mrs Leary remembered feeling shocked at the sight of the large crowd as she walked down the aisle on her wedding day in 1947, joy at the christenings of her four children and mourning at a funeral service after the sudden death of her first husband, Loy Rankin, in 1963.
"It was lovely seeing the old church again," Mrs Leary said. "It brings back a lot of memories."
The visit to the nicknamed "Church Island" prompted Mrs Leary to speak of the day in 1964 when her family packed up its belongings and moved to the new town to make way for the Jindabyne dam and the Snowy-Murray development.
"It was a sad move for me," she said. "I know we all had to move with progress and we have a lot of things now that we didn't have before, but it was sad because it was a lovely old town."
Mrs Leary told of finding an old teaspoon, which she believed belonged to her mother-in-law, amid the rubble at the church site.
Her mother-in-law used to take morning tea to the priests in the sacristy on mass days every fortnight. "I thought it must have fallen down between the floor boards but I felt it belonged to her so I decided to take it," she said.
The re-emergence of the St Columbkille's Catholic parish church ruins every few years when Lake Jindabyne's water level drops was special to the residents of the old town, Mrs Leary said.
For many residents of the close-knit community, it symbolised more than 150 years of family history, from the settlement of Jindabyne to the time when homes and buildings were submerged as part of the Snowy Mountains hydroelectric scheme.
"All the townspeople get a kick out of it when the church comes back out," Mrs Leary said.
