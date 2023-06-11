Times Past: June 12, 1994

Jindabyne resident Nancy Leary, 65, sat immersed in memories of fortnightly masses at the parish, which was built by the voluntary labour of the townspeople including her father, Herb Williams. Mrs Leary remembered feeling shocked at the sight of the large crowd as she walked down the aisle on her wedding day in 1947, joy at the christenings of her four children and mourning at a funeral service after the sudden death of her first husband, Loy Rankin, in 1963.