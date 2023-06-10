In the two decades since Folbigg was convicted, our understanding of SIDS has advanced significantly. The now discredited Meadow's Law was referred to in her trial, as it held that two or more sudden infant deaths in one family was murder. Now, we know that this was a misuse of statistics, and it has been completely discredited. It is possible for more than one sudden death to occur in one family, and scientists are still learning about the complex factors involved in infant death.