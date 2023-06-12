Times Past: June 13, 1995

Collectables were big business in the 1990s. On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on a sell-out day for one business that sold toy collectable cars.
It was the biggest car sale ever seen in Canberra in years, with European models at bargain prices. More than 50 people waited outside Sheriff's Mini-Cars in Civic for the doors to open at 10am, which marked the start of a week-long closing down sale for the Canberra mini-car specialist.
It was a sad day for some, but a bargain hunter's bonanza for serious collectors, several of whom travelled from interstate to take advantage of price reductions. One collector who "cleaned out the shop" of Audi and Volkswagen models was Edward Rowe of Sydney.
"When they opened the doors, the people flooded in and were grabbing models by the armful," he said. "It was quite a scene. I spent over $600, but there were plenty of people who spent a lot more."
The manager of Sherriff's Mini Cars, Gerald Fitzsimmons, said customers had been steady during the day. In two hours the day before, the staff had served more than 400 customers.
"We didn't advertise, but kept it strictly on word of mouth that the sale was on," he said. "But obviously the word gets around Canberra was pretty fast."
Sheriff's Mini Cars had been operating in Canberra for three years, as the third store in Geoff Sherriff's small Sydney-based operation. The store had closed because business had been struggling, Mr Fitzsimmons said.
"Financially, it has been borderline," he said. "Canberra doesn't appear to have a large enough population to support this sort of specialised business."
