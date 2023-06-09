The History of HALO Technologies: What Led to the HALO IPO on the ASX

Let's take a look at the history of HALO Technologies, and see how they've progressed in the global Fintech space. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

HALO Technologies Holdings is a global equities research and trading platform. With a large proportion of its users being of high-net wealth and having international growth ambitions, this company has designed its platform to help investors save time, find better opportunities, and make smarter decisions for their portfolios.

In April of 2022, this Australian fintech enterprise was listed on the ASX, with a focus on raising $30-40 million and prioritising existing HALO clients. Successful in their initial goals, HALO Technologies is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with within the financial services industry.

But what led HALO Technologies to its IPO? Let's take a look at the history of HALO Technologies, and see how they've progressed in the global Fintech space.

Who Is HALO technologies & what products do they offer?

The first version of HALO Technologies was created by Fund Manager Nicholas Byron in 2017 as a platform where investment tools and resources could be brought together into one piece of software.

This proved useful to both novice and advanced investors alike, quickly allowing HALO Technologies to become one of Australia's leading enterprises in providing investment research and resources for both Australian and International Equities. In January of 2018, HALO Technologies Holdings was officially incorporated.

So, what products do they actually offer? At HALO Technologies, there are three main products they offer:

HALO Global

HALO Global is a tool designed to aid more advanced, hands-on investors by providing expert-level financial research and stock analysis. With unlimited access to global financial data, including company histories and analysis of over 35,000 securities, this product enables users to make well-informed investment decisions.

This online global equities research and trading platform is perfect for active investors and high-net-worth individuals. Some of the features available within HALO Global include an advanced Charting Interface, Stock Scanner & Blender, Trading Signals, and Ready-to-Invest Thematic Portfolios alongside portfolio management.

HALO Trading

HALO Trading is the lighter-weight, free version of HALO Global. HALO Trading is the perfect option for investors who are looking to start investing in international markets. HALO Trading provides access to over 35,000 shares and ETFs across 30 different global markets and exchanges with competitive fees and brokerage.

HALO Trading is also available via HALO Technologies mobile app, HALO Mobile.

HALO Professional

HALO Professional is HALO's B2B offering designed for financial advisers, planners, stockbrokers and analysts. Professional has all the institutional-grade features available in HALO Global plus additional client management and bulk trade features that professionals need to be effective.

A brief history Of HALO technologies

How did HALO Technologies begin? Starting out in 2017 as a platform for investment tools and resources, this trading platform has grown to provide insights into thousands of global equities.

Take a look at this timeline to see HALO Technologies' progression:

Let's take a look at the history of HALO Technologies, and see how they've progressed in the global Fintech space. Picture supplied

2017 - The HALO Platform is born

The first version of the HALO Platform was created by Nicolas Bryon. Their main goal was to bring together the tools they needed to be effective in the market.

2018 - HALO Technologies is incorporated

Successful initial launch of the flagship product HALO Global and HALO Technologies Pty Ltd is registered.

2019

February: HALO VIP service is created for clients needing extra guidance and training.

May: Acquisition of Macrovue Pty Ltd.

October: HALO Americas is released, beginning the global coverage for HALO version 2.0 users.

November: HALO Lite, the precursor to HALO Trading, replaces IRESS Investor for AAIG clients.

2020

March: HALO Mobile version 1.0, companion to the HALO Platform, released to App Store & Google Play.

April: The HALO Platform relaunches as the HALO Global Research & Investment Platform with the addition of HALO Asia and HALO EMEA.

November: HALO version 3.0 is released, with the inclusion of complete global trading functionality, improved User Interface (UI) and B2B research integration.

2021

February: HALO Mobile version 3.0 released, including miniaturisation of the desktop app, mobile trading for Macrovue account users and the new HALO Quote Tool.

March: HALO Global Trading Report is launched, providing clients with weekly trade ideas.

May: HALO Global launches Pay ID for instant and secure account funding

September: HALO Professional launches new B2B features for stock brokers, advisors, fund managers and financial professionals.

December: HALO Technologies begins global marketing campaigns in the US, UK and NZ.

2022

HALO Technologies goes public following a successful IPO.

HALO Technologies Holdings Limited lists on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock code ASX: HAL.

More Information About The HALO IPO

The HALO IPO went live on the ASX at the beginning of 2022. After raising over $35 million from investors, this trading platform plans to extend its services to international markets while also investing and developing other product offerings over the next few years.

How Does HALO Technologies plan to grow post IPO

After raising a substantial amount of capital through their IPO in early 2022, HALO Technologies has plans to reinvest heavily into the following areas to unlock continuous growth in both domestic and international markets over the next 24 months:

Continued Acquisitions (25% of funds raised)

Database Acquisitions (5.5% of funds raised)

Tech Development (5.5% of funds raised)

Convertible Note Redemption (14% of funds raised)

Marketing (11% of funds raised)

These funds are focused on achieving the following:

1. Organic growth

A mix of both digital and traditional marketing activities will seek to target the following investors and companies across HALO's B2B & B2C offerings:

Financial advisors, financial planners, and shadow brokers

Research subscription providers

End-user clients of the HALO Mobile app

2. Service offering expansion

Several HALO offerings will undergo several technology enhancements to drive increased revenue including and allowing for:

The roll-out of the HALO Platforms into global B2B2C and B2C markets.

Gaining DMA CHESS-Sponsered/HIN trading connectivity.

Extensions of Omnibus into other jurisdictions and asset classes.

Financial planning software integrations to assist B2B penetration.

3. Strategic acquisitions

Strategic acquisitions are an area that HALO Technologies is familiar with and experienced in (after acquiring Macrovue Pty Ltd). The company is set to continue this trend with the aim to expand its operational footprint through the acquisition of adjacent businesses in major global jurisdictions that offer operational synergies for the company.