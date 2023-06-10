The Canberra Times
Why we need a bus to get to the bus stop in Woden

By Letter to the Editor
June 11 2023 - 5:30am
Woden travellers have been let down, a reader says. Picture by Karleen Minney
There has not been a single operational bus stop on the western side of Woden Town Centre since the stop on Corrina Street was closed.

