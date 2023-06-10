There has not been a single operational bus stop on the western side of Woden Town Centre since the stop on Corrina Street was closed.
The temporary bus interchange is a significantly longer walk from the Westfield supermarkets, the health centre and the library than the old interchange was. The new interchange on Callum Street will be even further still. Then there is also a complete absence of weather protection.
This is obviously a major issue for anyone with even the slightest of mobility issues (or luggage). It creates an unnecessary new barrier to using public transport.
As it's too late to correct the profound planning mistake of pushing all public transport out to the edge of the town centre, Transport Canberra needs to address this issue with a shuttle bus or similar service that will allow people to access these important public facilities using public transport.
Having such a service also connect to the hospital would address another missing element in Woden's public transport network.
Conviviality over the long weekend will hopefully include raising a glass to King Charles, and to all whose excellence is honoured by awards granted on the King's Birthday within the Order of Australia, of which His Majesty is head.
The holiday began in 1788 to mark the 50th birthday of King George III and was the occasion to forgive offences.
A greatly misunderstood statesman, King George loved his people, and they loved him back.
From his hand came highly enlightened instructions to Captain James Cook, and later to Governor Arthur Phillip, urging friendship, affection and kindness to all Indigenous peoples.
Who is bearing the brunt of the fight against inflation?
The biggest contributors to this fight are renters, students and poorly paid working Australians.
It certainly isn't property investors who as a collective are receiving $20 billion of taxpayers' money to increase their wealth via negative gearing and capital gains discounts.
Taking that $20 billion-plus would have a substantial impact on demand as it would reduce the disposable income of a privileged group.
If you then add to that the $10 billion-plus that dividend imputation costs the Australian taxpayer and you are really going to hit inflation where it hurts.
We don't have to impoverish our poorest citizens when there are fairer options to fight inflation.
I recently saw a news report on the NSW Minister for Police. It outlined the problems she had to face in recent times, then referred to her as "the once-librarian".
The tone implied is, "Is this the best they can do, a woman librarian elevated to Minister of Police?" This attitude is almost feudal, judging people by their origins.
I would like to defend all Australians who rise to high places, especially women. When I was in school there was a prejudice against women. Their only career opportunities were limited to secretarial work, teaching and nursing.
I have worked with many people who had undiscovered talent, and who rose to very high positions of power and responsibility in due course, despite their origins.
Our Prime Minister is a good example.
The finding by the Independent Competition and Regulatory Commission that electricity prices have fallen by 2.7 per cent a year ("Renewables behind smaller price rises", June 8, p3) is an example of the benefits of moving away from fossil fuel-generated electricity to solar and wind energy.
These days, I very seldom praise the Barr-Rattenbury government, but I now congratulate them for choosing the form of energy generation that is both close to emissions-free and sustainable in the long term.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.