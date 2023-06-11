Spoiler alerts ahead.
Sometimes art imitates life, but other times it predicts it.
The political comedy Utopia, 10 years ago, had the premise for one of its episodes that the federal government would decide what Tasmania needed was a new stadium for Aussie rules football, despite this being a low priority for many people in the state.
Earlier this year, this exact scenario played out in real life when the federal government combined resources with the AFL and sitting Tasmanian state government to sign off on an almost $1 billion stadium for the city of Hobart.
Thousands of Tasmanians protested in the streets, calling for resources to be ploughed into health, education and housing, instead of sport.
It was a massive community-engagement failure. A large portion of the community was neither consulted, nor their needs or desires considered.
Government agencies and the AFL only considered the needs of Tasmanians through a sporting lens: if this helps the sport in Tasmania, it helps all Tasmanians.
The Utopia script could not have been more poignant. Token consultation was the catchcry; a sadly regular sin committed by policymakers at all levels.
We couldn't find a better contrast than the Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham. In this instance, people who were passionate about sport but also about peoples and communities reversed the approach. The central driver of American cable-series comedian Rob McElhenney and his Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds, is to experiment with community development by using sport to uplift impoverished Welsh community, Wrexham.
They deliberately did intensive research to find a community with the greatest opportunity of being activated and transformed through sport in the United Kingdom. McElhenney's cable series writer and long-time friend, Humphrey Ker is a Brit with deep passion for soccer and brought his knowledge of British sport promotion and relegation where towns, communities and cities live and die by their sporting success with intergenerational effects.
Socioeconomic, cultural and industrial legacies are wrought by sporting success.
In the case of Wrexham, who possess the world's oldest international football stadium, fortunes had fallen decades ago.
The club, despite its proud history and intensely passionate fans, is playing in the bottom of the fifth-tier league, seemingly bereft of hope and forgotten, somewhat like the town itself. The club had been bought and sold several times over by commercially shady characters who wanted to leech both money and respect from the town into personal property gain.
McElhenney and Reynolds saw potential in the position of Wrexham to rise up the ranks of the football leagues with the right injection of funds and Hollywood status. More importantly, their goal was to lift up the town of Wrexham.
Unlike the Tasmanian stadium attempt, they chose to use community consultation and personal engagement as foundational underpinnings from the start. Their whole approach was driven by a desire to support and lift up the community of Wrexham through their soccer club, an ambition the community itself clung onto, despite long-held despair.
McElhenney and Reynolds used their star pulling power, business savvy, access to substantial resources and ability to harness local enthusiasm by truly listening to locals and opening themselves to authentic and ongoing community-led engagement. Locals were sceptic, but the novelty of American Deadpool buying a Welsh soccer club kept them curious and open-minded. The community were both doubtful, but hopeful.
They did, however, test the limits of the new owners' commitment. McElhenney learned Welsh and engaged with great diplomacy with Welsh officials and local Welsh celebrities.
They employed successful experts in key positions in the club, both on and off the field. A local trailer company was their first local sponsor, they liaised with the official club pub and ensured any catering changes did not diminish or interfere with the publican's revenues or historical and cultural status.
Local volunteers - such as the disability liaison officer responsible for people who needed additional high-level support to access games - who had been volunteering at the club for 20 years got a full-time, paid club job with more resources, completely transforming her life and self-respect.
They progressively phased people in and out of the club with dignity, paying attention to long-term sustainable growth and community benefits.
Funds, resources, clever club governance and administration, hope and Hollywood panache combined to lift the spirits of the town and its club. On-field success, however, was not immediate.
The goal of promotion to the higher league was not realised. In fact, Wrexham stayed in the bottom league and didn't get promoted after the new owners' first season. Yet McElhenney and Reynolds stayed true to the cause. Despite the community starting to despair again, they doubled down on key principles and stayed resolute on both community improvement and on-field performance.
This proved to locals they were in it for the long haul and were committed to the community and not just a passing sporting win. They purchased the stadium and upgraded facilities, reaping multiplier effects for local businesses and town spirit, as well as enhancing match-day experiences.
They confronted the ugly realities of hooliganism and did not step away from the day-to-day trials and drudgery of their newly adopted Welsh community.
While the same can be achieved in Tasmania, the heavy-handed and aloof style of community consultation helped to create disenchanted, angry Tasmanians. This is not an isolated instance. The Victoria Ombudsman, for example, made the Victorian Environmental Protection Agency apologise in 2022 to community members for failing its engagement, when approving contaminated soil dumping sites associated with the West Gate Tunnel project.
While we're all waiting to see what season two of Welcome to Wrexham reveals - spoiler alert Wrexham do get promoted - the lessons for public administration are what are so intriguing.
Hollywood is not the usual place one would look for innovative and brave approaches to community engagement. This is where McElhenney and Reynolds stand apart. Their focus on personalised storytelling, combined with well-researched evidence, gutsy investment, and meaningful and humorous interactions with community members at all levels have stood them in good stead.
This is one documentary where we hope life does start to imitate art. This is a feelgood story not just on screen, but in the heartland of Wales and in the possibilities of policymaking in its quest for better community engagement.
